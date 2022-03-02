Berg eager for chance to lead Central's football program

Wins and losses are not Alex Berg’s top priority right now. Building numbers and cultivating relationships are his top initiatives with the Davenport Central High School football program.

After spending the past three years as Central’s offensive coordinator, the 31-year-old Berg was approved Monday night by the board at Davenport Community Schools to become the Blue Devils’ next football coach.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be a head coach,” Berg said. “I have applied for other opportunities, but I love Central, I love the kids and I love the school.”

Ben Sacco stepped down in early December after seven seasons of leading the Blue Devils.

When the opening was posted after the holiday break, Berg immediately threw his name into the mix. The former St. Ambrose University offensive lineman from Batavia, Ill., has been an assistant coach at Davenport West and Central since graduating from college in 2013.

Now, he gets a chance to be the primary decision-maker for a program coming off a 3-6 season.

“Coach Berg brings experience, positivity and passionate energy to the program,” Central activities director Kevin Petersen said in a release. “We are looking forward to what the future holds.”

Berg calls himself an odd duck.

“I’m high energy and just a crazy guy,” Berg said. “I’m doing cartwheels in the weight room, but I love football and I love mentoring kids.

“It has sucked to play the waiting game knowing for the last week or two I had the job and not being able to tell other people and our players I had the job.”

Berg, a physical education teacher and the strength and conditioning coach at Central, understands the challenges he faces in turning around a program which has averaged three wins a year the past seven seasons.

Before Berg focuses on results, he needs to increase numbers and get more players to buy in to the program.

“We’ve got really good kids here and really good athletes, but it is just having the right person in place to mold these guys together to get consistency in the classroom with their grades, attending everything and working their tails off to get the results that we want,” Berg said.

That starts with building relationships.

“You’ve got to know these kids, not just from a football standpoint,” he said. “You’ve got to love and care for them and know what they do outside of sports. The more you get connected with kids, the more they’re going to want to come out and do everything you ask.”

Berg said there are approximately 35 football players in next year’s junior and senior classes. He’s also talked with several other kids at Central who haven’t played in the past about coming out.

Now as head coach, he’ll have more direct involvement with Central’s feeder program and plans to visit the middle school and recruit incoming freshmen.

Berg realizes a turnaround won’t be immediate.

“It is going to be an uphill climb because there are a lot of things we face that are tough to overcome, but I’m not an excuse guy,” he said. “Everybody has different hardships that they’ve got to overcome.

“If we have a stable group of coaches that are willing to work and slowly build this culture, I do believe there is enough buy-in we can be competitive.”

That’s why getting more football players out is essential. Then, it becomes about accountability and what transpires on the field.

“It is hard to compete against other schools when you have half the numbers,” Berg said. “Learning to compete is really important as well. What are you going to do in stressful situations? Are you going to rise above or take the easy way out and quit or blame someone else?

“We need to compete all the time, so we can put our guys in those situations and teach them how to rise above and fight through that.”

Berg has plenty of things on his to-do list.

He was scheduled to have a meeting with his players for the first time Wednesday afternoon to discuss expectations. He’ll have a parents meeting in the next month. He still has openings on his staff to fill.

Beyond that, it is about getting consistent attendance and effort in the weight room this spring and summer.

“Nothing can happen overnight,” Berg said, “but the more we can spread positive energy around, the more we can get kids out and realize football is fun."

