Bettendorf ends football season on high note

It was a bittersweet end of the football season for the Bettendorf Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs ended the season on a high note with a 48-15 win over Davenport North in the season finale for both squads at TouVelle Stadium on Friday night.

But for the first time in 25 years, Bettendorf (3-6 overall) will not be a part of the playoffs. The last time Bettendorf missed the postseason was when it went 5-4 in 1997.

Playing a rugged schedule and losing close contests to other playoff qualifiers was too much to overcome. The six teams that defeated the Bulldogs this season had a combined record of 34-14 coming into the final week of the season.

Bettendorf lost 10-7 and 18-17 to playoff qualifiers Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie and dropped a 37-34 shootout to Muscatine. The Bulldogs also faced powers Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Urbandale and Pleasant Valley and fell.

“We lost three games that we were within three points, so that was pretty tough,” Bulldogs senior receiver Elijah Mendoza said of the season. “We just had to execute more. Hopefully, the guys next year will turn things up.”

Mendoza shined in his final appearance at TouVelle. He rushed for 112 yards on only four carries and caught three more passes for 33 yards. He caught one of Charlies Zimmerman’s four touchdown passes. His 9-yard TD catch late in the first half made it 28-0 for the winners.

Zimmerman also hit Wrigley Matthys for long TDs in the first half on passes of 55 and 31 yards. Isaiah Martinez scored on a 69-yard touchdown run and Caden Buhr booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make 31-0 at the break.

Zimmerman finished with 174 yards passing. He threw a 13-yard TD pass to Caden Wilkins early in the third quarter to make it 38-0. Justin Anderson nailed a 44-yard field goal and Nehemiah Pemberton scored on a 45-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to give the seniors some more to celebrate.

“This win just felt great and we have a lot of great guys on this football team,” Mendoza said. “I love these guys so much. … I think they just have to grind in the off-season to get better, that’s where it really counts.”

Nolan Mosier finished his fine career for the Wildcats (1-8) with 267 yards passing. He threw two late TD passes in the contest to Denison Franklin to wrap up the scoring for North.

While the Wildcats lose Mosier, North does have potential playmakers returning in Drew Sheedy, Ahmad Shropshire, Koen Fleming, Jaedyn Stuckel and Jaiden Preisser. Preisser, a sophomore tight end, caught four passes for 97 yards.

As for the Bulldogs, this might just be a bump in the road for one of the powerhouse programs in the state. The younger levels for Bettendorf had strong seasons, including an undefeated season by the sophomore team.

But for now, Bettendorf will have to work toward next August when the journey begins again.

“We just have to get better,” Bulldogs coach Aaron Wiley said. “This is a weird deal, never had one of these in 30 years. I credit our guys for keeping it together and playing hard all year and I think we finished (the season) playing our best football and that is all you can ask.”