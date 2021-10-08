 Skip to main content
Bettendorf football game cancelled
Bettendorf football game cancelled

Tonight's Bettendorf High School football game at Iowa City West has been cancelled because of COVID-related issues within the Trojans' program.

In a social media post announcing the cancellation, Iowa City West director of athletics Craig Huegel indicated both the varsity and sophomore football games between the Bulldogs and Trojans were being cancelled because of "multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the West High School football teams.''

He indicated that the decision was made based on recommendations of the Johnson County Public Health Department.

The game is being considered a forfeit by Iowa City West and will count as a victory on the Bettendorf record.

The Bulldogs (3-4) are scheduled to return to action on Oct. 15, hosting Cedar Falls.

