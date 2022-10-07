Bettendorf football runs roughshod over Iowa City West

Starting the 2022 football season 1-5 wasn’t what Bettendorf had in mind.

But the Bulldogs are trying to finish the year on their own terms.

That started with a 42-6 win over visiting Iowa City West on Friday night.

The Trojans came into A.R. TouVelle Stadium with a 4-2 record, but Bettendorf scored on its first six possessions and rolled to the victory.

“Starting off the season 0-4 with two close games we should have won, we just want to get back,” said Bettendorf quarterback Charlie Zimmerman, who threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the win. “It was just nice to get back on track the way Bettendorf football should be.”

Bettendorf head coach Aaron Wiley said that it was his squad’s best performance so far this season.

“We finally played, I think, a clean game. We executed. We were crisp. We were sharp. We didn’t have a lot of the mistakes that we had in some of our earlier games. It feels good to get a win against a pretty good team.”

After forcing Iowa City West to go three-and-out to start the game, Bettendorf drove 63 yards for a touchdown on its first possession. Backup tailback Gavin Barta, filling in for injured starter Isaiah Martinez, capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run.

“Our guard pulled and our fullback cleaned up, and it was an open hole. I just had to finish,” Barta said of the score.

Barta consistently moved the chains for the Bulldogs all night, and finished with 105 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

“He’s looked good all season, but he’s just got a senior who’s ahead of him who’s pretty good. He’s the next man in,” Wiley said of Barta. “The guy who’s ahead of him got hurt, and he got a chance to come in and run hard, and he did. He ran tough. He obviously stepped up and got it done.”

Bettendorf scored four times in the second quarter to blow the game open. Zimmerman ran for a pair of 8-yard touchdowns, and receiver Elijah Mendoza ran for a 10-yard touchdown on a double reverse. When the Trojans had to fall on a bad snap on a punt attempt, the Bulldogs took over at the Iowa City West 12 with 37 seconds left in the first half. Zimmerman found Caden Wilkins in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass, and Bettendorf led 35-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs scored on all five of their first-half possessions, and they had an average starting field position of the Trojan 43. Bettendorf’s defense limited Iowa City West to 75 total yards in the first half, including negative-17 yards rushing, and just two first downs.

“Defense and special teams are obviously very important,” Wiley said. “It gets your team the ball in good field position and makes it easier with short fields.”

Zimmerman found tight end Jake Schulz on the second play of the second half, and he rumbled for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 42-0. The Bulldogs scored the first six times they touched the football.

“We knew that the game before they put up 60-plus points, and we knew that we had to be really strong on defense and score every time we got the ball,” Barta said.

Zimmerman completed six of his 11 passes for 101 yards and two scores.

Iowa City West quarterback Jack Wallace, who was 15-for-25 passing for 234 yards, found Seth Overton for a 10-yard touchdown and the Trojans’ lone score.

Sophomore Jacob Whipple ran the football 14 straight times in the fourth quarter, gaining 71 yards and running the final 10 1/2 minutes off of the clock to seal the Bettendorf victory.

The Bulldogs have a goal of winning out as they still have a glimmer of hope of reaching the state playoffs. The next step toward that goal will be taking on 5-2 Cedar Falls next Friday inside the UNI-Dome.

"It’s just another step,” Barta said of Friday’s win over the Trojans. “We need to win out and make the playoffs.”