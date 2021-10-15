Bettendorf revives its playoff hopes with rout of Cedar Falls

Members of the Bettendorf football team didn’t need to be told what they were up against Friday night.

The Bulldogs have made the playoffs 23 years in a row and have gone 44 consecutive seasons without having a losing record.

A loss to Cedar Falls on Friday would have brought both streaks to a crashing halt. But the Bulldogs weren’t about to let that happen.

They took advantage of Cedar Falls’ shortage of quarterbacks, forced five turnovers, found a running attack of their own and kept their Class 5A playoff hopes alive with a 28-0 rout of the Tigers at TouVelle Stadium.

"We told our kids we’re treating this like playoff mode from here on out," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "We can’t afford to have any slip-ups. We just wanted to be solid and take care of business, and we did."

The turnovers were huge as Bettendorf got three of its touchdowns on scoring drives of 4, 4 and 24 yards. But the offense also did its share, piling up 204 yards rushing and marching 99 yards for a score in the third quarter to essentially bury any hopes Cedar Falls had of winning the game.