Bettendorf takes care of business in rout of West

The Bettendorf football team could have been forgiven if it had walked into Brady Street Stadium on Friday night with less than maximum motivation.
After all, the Bulldogs were playing a team that hadn’t won all season and hadn’t scored in more than a month. If they had just gone through the motions, it would have been totally understandable.
They didn’t.
Bettendorf scored the first five times it had the football as it methodically and relentlessly pounded Davenport West on the way to a 45-0 victory.
The victory probably assures the Bulldogs (4-2) of not only getting a first-round bye but also hosting a second-round game when the Class 4A playoff get underway next week.
Tynan Numkena, who has done a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs all season, continued that in the final game of the regular season.
Numkena, who has played quarterback, running back and receiver, has played a little on defense and has been used extensively as a return man, scored three first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs took command from the very beginning.
His first-half TDs came on runs of 15 and 34 yards and a 17-yard pass from Zach Garton. He also had a 26-yard punt return to set up his third TD and a 45-yard gallop on a reverse that preceded Ryan Cole’s 19-yard scoring reception from Garton with 32 seconds remaining in the half.
Numkena finished with 120 yards rushing on only five carries and caught three passes for another 34 yards. Cole added 76 yards rushing and 30 receiving. Both of them took the night off after the opening series of the second half.
The 45 points are a season high for the Bulldogs, who finished with 415 yards of total offense despite playing much of the second half with a running clock.
They drove 55 yards in five plays to score the first TD on Numkena’s 15-yard run, then put together a five-play, 49-yard march to make it 14-0 on Numkena’s 17-yard reception.
Following a field goal, they scored two more TDs before halftime, then added two more touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half on a 7-yard run by Garton and an 8-yard run by Terry Dunn.
West (0-7) had now been held scoreless for the past 21 quarters, dating back to the third quarter of the second game of the season. They have been outscored 298-7.
