Bettendorf takes care of business in rout of West

The Bettendorf football team could have been forgiven if it had walked into Brady Street Stadium on Friday night with less than maximum motivation.

After all, the Bulldogs were playing a team that hadn’t won all season and hadn’t scored in more than a month. If they had just gone through the motions, it would have been totally understandable.

They didn’t.

Bettendorf scored the first five times it had the football as it methodically and relentlessly pounded Davenport West on the way to a 45-0 victory.

The victory probably assures the Bulldogs (4-2) of not only getting a first-round bye but also hosting a second-round game when the Class 4A playoff get underway next week.

Tynan Numkena, who has done a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs all season, continued that in the final game of the regular season.

Numkena, who has played quarterback, running back and receiver, has played a little on defense and has been used extensively as a return man, scored three first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs took command from the very beginning.