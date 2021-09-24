Bettendorf takes out frustrations on Central in rout

Wiley used a different word to describe how the team has felt after starting the season with a 1-3 mark.

“Embarrassed, everybody was embarrassed by how things have been going so far, so our kids were taking those things personally,” Wiley said. “I think our guys know now that we have to go now and they did that tonight.”

Josh Pelzer got the visitors on the scoreboard with a 22-yard field goal to end the first quarter before Numkena really started showing his skills. He caught five passes in the second quarter for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first TD catch from Kautz went for 32 yards and his second went for 31 yards.

On both TD catches, Numkena made several nifty moves to avoid defenders and also broke several tackles. His efforts helped Bettendorf lead 17-0 at halftime.

“I used to be a running back, so I do have some moves,” Numkena said of his shiftiness.

Numkena caught a 12-yard TD pass from Kautz with 8:36 left in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs (2-3) in complete control. He did not have to return to the game after that TD catch.