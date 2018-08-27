The Bettendorf football team is ranked third in the first Associated Press Class 4A football poll of the season released Monday.
Coming off a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley on Friday, the Bulldogs are ranked behind reigning five-state champion Dowling Catholic and Johnston. Iowa City West, which visits Bettendorf on Friday, is sixth in 4A.
North Scott, meanwhile, is eighth this week in 3A. The Lancers dropped their season opener to Iowa City West, 28-7.
Wilton (ninth, 1A) and Midland (sixth, 8-player) are the other teams from the Quad-Cities area ranked this week.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2A), Pella Christian (1A), Hudson (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) are the other top-ranked teams.