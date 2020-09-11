Bettendorf tweaks offense, rolls past Central

On the drive, the Bulldogs had to pick up a 3rd and 13 and a 4th and 3, but did so to keep the drive going.

The Bulldogs saw another touchdown come off the board when an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty negated an 18-yard catch by Bakeris, but the Bulldogs didn’t come away with nothing to show for their efforts this time. On 4th and 15, Garton hit Ryan Cole with a screen pass for a 23-yard gain, then two plays later, Numkena took the ball around the edge and into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run to put Bettendorf up 14-0.

On Bettendorf’s next drive, Cole broke off a 28-yard touchdown run on 4th and 1 to put Bettendorf up 21-0 shortly before halftime. Cole finished with 163 total yards of offense, 140 coming on the ground, as Bettendorf piled up 397 yards of offense.

A week after not recording a first down in the first half, Davenport Central moved the chains for the first time with 9:03 left in the second quarter. However, the Blue Devils struggled against Bettendorf’s defense, finishing the first half with just two first downs and 19 total yards of offense.

Bettendorf looked poised to add onto its lead on its first possession of the second half, but Numkena fumbled the ball at the goal line and Central recovered.