Bettendorf tweaks offense, rolls past Central

With a week off, Bettendorf had some time to tweak things following its season-opening loss.
It may have also allowed a little rust to gather.
But despite some untimely penalties and some sloppy play early, Bettendorf eventually found its stride, rolling to a 36-0 win over Davenport Central.
The biggest change made during the bye was making Zach Garton the starting quarterback, allowing the Bulldogs to move Tynan Numkena back to wide receiver, and the pair showed potential.
Garton finished with 144 yards, 99 to Numkena, who also rushed for 53 yards and scored twice.
The connection was clear on the game’s first play as Garton hit Numkena for a 12-yard completion.
On that drive, Bettendorf drove to the Blue Devils 7, but a false start negated what would have been a touchdown pass from Garton to Numkena, and a 28-yard field goal attempt hit the post as the Bulldogs came away empty handed.
In the first half, Bettendorf had 10 penalties for 78 yards but committed just two in the second half.
After a Central punt, the Bulldogs went 59 yards in 10 plays to get on the board, with Garton hitting Oliver Bakeris for a 9-yard touchdown pass at 10:33.
On the drive, the Bulldogs had to pick up a 3rd and 13 and a 4th and 3, but did so to keep the drive going.
The Bulldogs saw another touchdown come off the board when an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty negated an 18-yard catch by Bakeris, but the Bulldogs didn’t come away with nothing to show for their efforts this time. On 4th and 15, Garton hit Ryan Cole with a screen pass for a 23-yard gain, then two plays later, Numkena took the ball around the edge and into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run to put Bettendorf up 14-0.
On Bettendorf’s next drive, Cole broke off a 28-yard touchdown run on 4th and 1 to put Bettendorf up 21-0 shortly before halftime. Cole finished with 163 total yards of offense, 140 coming on the ground, as Bettendorf piled up 397 yards of offense.
A week after not recording a first down in the first half, Davenport Central moved the chains for the first time with 9:03 left in the second quarter. However, the Blue Devils struggled against Bettendorf’s defense, finishing the first half with just two first downs and 19 total yards of offense.
Bettendorf looked poised to add onto its lead on its first possession of the second half, but Numkena fumbled the ball at the goal line and Central recovered.
That didn't keep the Bulldogs off the board for long as on the first play of Central's ensuing drive, Kane Schmidt stopped Dylan Graves in the end zone for a safety. Bettendorf then added another touchdown following the free kick as Garton hit Numkena with a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Central looked to finally find some offense as Nate Hummel — playing quarterback in the second half after starter Corbin Simatovich took a big hit late in the second quarter — hit Kellan Rush for gains of 45 and 26 yards to get the Blue Devils down within the Bettendorf 10. But Dylan Graves fumbled the ball at the 5 and Bettendorf recovered and put together a five-play, 95-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Terry Dunn that invoked the 35-point running clock.
The Blue Devils finished the game with 114 total yards of offense, led by Hummel, who threw for 86 yards, 71 of them to Rush.
