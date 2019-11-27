Bey-Buie, Adrian captain QCT All-Metro football team

Harrison Bey-Buie made an imprint on Bettendorf's football program in just one season. Seth Adrian has had an impact on Davenport Assumption since late in his freshman campaign.

Bey-Buie and Adrian, who both wore No. 32 for their respective schools, captain this season's Quad-City Times All-Metro football team.

The 5-foot-11 and 205-pound Bey-Buie, who ran past and through defenders, rushed for 2,034 yards and 32 touchdowns for Class 4A state semifinalist Bettendorf. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry and found his way into the end zone at least once in every game.

"I was really able to show my skill set this year," said Bey-Buie, who played for three different schools in his four prep seasons. "I could show I'm durable and can handle 25 to 30 carries a game."

Adrian is a physical 220-pound linebacker who was at the forefront of Assumption's defense. Elevated to the varsity squad late in his freshman season, Adrian was a three-year starter.

Despite playing with a lateral meniscus tear for seven games this season, he posted 84.5 tackles for a defense which allowed 12.3 points per game.