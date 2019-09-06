IOWA CITY — Bettendorf defeated the Iowa City West football team twice last season, once in the regular season and once in the playoffs.
Both were fairly competitive, reasonably close games decided by a combined total of 18 points.
But, Harrison Bey-Buie wasn’t playing for Bettendorf then.
Bey-Buie rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns Friday — 199 in the first half —as the Bulldogs invoked the mercy rule in the second half of a 42-15 victory over West.
No. 5-ranked Bettendorf (2-0) let its "foot off the throttle" in the second half, in the words of head coach Aaron Wiley, but he figured his team still made progress over its effort in Week 1.
"We’re getting there," Wiley said. "We’ve got a ways to go but we’re getting there.
"I think we have some pretty dangerous skill guys," he added. "Nothing’s a finished product yet. We’ve still got a ways to go before we get where we want to be. But I thought we took strides from last week."
A big part of that was Bey-Buie, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior who had 130 yards rushing on seven carries in the second quarter alone.
"That’s probably the best half I’ve had in my career playing football," he said. "It was a great feeling."
Bey-Buie didn’t even touch the ball on Bettendorf’s first series, and the Bulldogs were nearly held scoreless in the first quarter, but once the Moline transfer and his teammates got going, they were almost impossible to stop.
"I think we started off sluggish and just worked our way up," Bey-Buie said.
He scored the first points of the game on a 25-yard burst up the middle on the next-to-last play of the first period and things just seemed to get very easy after that.
He scored on the first play of the next series, sprinting 61 yards up the right sideline to make it 14-0. He said he wasn’t even touched on the play.
"I don’t think so," Bey-Buie said. "I saw (tight end) Noah Abbott blocking for me and I said ‘Yes sir, that’s a touchdown.’"
Bettendorf scored on just two plays in its next drive, Joe Byrne firing a 47-yard touchdown pass to AJ Douglass. Bey-Buie then capped an 80-yard drive that included runs of 23 and 22 yards with a 13-yard TD.
When Tyler Pate returned a punt 54 yards in the final minute of the half, Bey-Buie added a 3-yard scoring run as time ran out to make it 35-0.
West’s Marcus Morgan passed for a pair of TDs in the third quarter to turn off the running clock and forcing Bey-Buie to briefly return to the game, but the outcome never was in doubt.
"I thought we woke up the second or third series and played dynamite through the second half of the first quarter and through the second quarter," Wiley said. "That was really good football against a pretty good team on their field."
Iowa City West, which won 31 of 37 games over the previous three seasons, is now 0-2 for the first time since 2015.
"I’ve got a lot of respect for Iowa City West," Wiley said. "They’re well-coached and they’ll get the ship righted here. They’re good coaches. They’ve had a lot of success. They’ve won a lot of playoff games. They’ve been in the finals two of the last three years. ... They’ll get their things fixed."