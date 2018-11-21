Quad-City Times All-Metro football team

Get to know QCT All-Metro defensive captain Rocky Schoenfelder Stats/honors After starting his high school football career as a fullback and linebacker, Rocky Schoenfelder transitioned to defensive end at the start of his junior season. It turned into a perfect marriage. With his cat-like quickness off the edge, Schoenfelder compiled 27 tackles for loss and an Iowa Class 4A-best 15.5 sacks. He was named the co-defensive player of the year in District 5 and first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. In two seasons, Schoenfelder accumulated 24 quarterback sacks to tie Chris Lensing for the all-time mark at Bettendorf. "That is really cool," Schoenfelder said. "There are a lot of great guys in the past of Bettendorf football. Knowing I compare with them is a good thing." Schoenfelder finished the season with 64 tackles, second on the team. "This year I had a lot more confidence being a senior," he said. "When I moved to (defensive end), I really didn't know how I would do. I just kept working hard, having fun and it turned out to be a good move." Season highlights Bettendorf was ranked among the top five in 4A throughout the season. It faced little resistance in getting through its district unscathed, and then beat Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West in the postseason. The 10-win season ended with a four-overtime loss to West Des Moines Dowling in the semifinals at the UNI-Dome. "We had a pretty good season, but we didn't finish our goal," Schoenfelder said. "We train to win state, not to just get to the Dome." Schoenfelder was a handful for opposing teams all season. He recorded 2 1/2 sacks in the Dowling game. Coach Tom Wilson admitted the Maroons ran away from Schoenfelder in the second half because they had no answer for him. "That's pretty cool (to have that respect), but it isn't as fun either," Schoenfelder said. Sibling influence Schoenfelder had two older siblings play for the Bulldogs -- Mac (graduated in 2015) and Tucker (2017). Growing up, those three along with a neighborhood friend, would play two-on-two football in the backyard. "We played all the time," Schoenfelder said. "They were pretty physical games. We got into it." It toughened Schoenfelder up. He played linebacker at just 142 pounds as a freshman, but he made significant gains in the weight room between his sophomore and junior seasons and then again last offseason. He was around 200 pounds this fall. "The weight room really beefed me up," he said, "and the team bonding built a lot of good friendships." Bettendorf, in fact, would lift before home games this season. It usually consisted of three explosive lifts and box jumps. "I loved it," Schoenfelder said. "It got us all amped up, had the music blaring. It got us ready." Future plans At one point this fall, Schoenfelder said he was uncertain if football was in the equation beyond high school. Earlier this week, Schoenfelder said he expects to be playing somewhere next fall. He has heard from Division II Missouri Western along with several American Rivers Conference programs like Loras and Wartburg. "It is just finding the right fit," he said. "I'm not concerned (about the level). It is just football, and it's a fun game." Schoenfelder has thrived as a rush end, but Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley anticipates his all-stater to move back to linebacker in college. "He's one of the toughest kids we've had come through our program," Wiley said. -- Matt Coss

Get to know QCT All-Metro offensive captain Harrison Bey-Buie Stats/honors Harrison Bey-Buie just moved to Moline a little more than a year ago with his family (father Edwin, mother Hope, brothers Hyson and Edwin Jr.) from Harvey, in the southern suburbs of Chicago. His father, a sergeant first class in the Army, was transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal. Bey-Buie played a little for the Moline basketball team at the end of last season and became one of the best running backs in the area this fall. He had fewer than 100 yards rushing in each of the first three games — he carried the ball only 28 times in those games — but then topped 100 in seven of the final eight games. He had 94 yards in the other game. He finished with 1,386 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in 179 carries and added another 123 yards and another TD on seven pass receptions. He had at least one touchdown in every game in the regular season and had six consecutive games with multiple touchdowns, including every Western Big Six game. Of his 22 touchdowns, 15 came in the Maroons’ five conference games. All of that earned him first team All-Western Big Six honors. Season highlights Bey-Buie has no problem naming his favorite moment of the season. “It was that Quincy run,’’ he said referring to a game-tying 47-yard touchdown gallop in the contest that decided the Western Bix Six title. “I did a little stutter step and then took it all the way to the end zone.’’ Moline defeated Quincy 28-21 in that Oct. 12 battle to clinch its second straight league crown. Bey-Buie finished with season highs of 34 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns and actually outgained Quincy’s Iowa State-bound star Jirehl Brock in the contest. Bey-Buie also has fond memories of a 46-20 victory over Glenbrook North two weeks later that gave Moline only its fourth postseason victory ever. He suffered a “stinger’’ — a painful shoulder injury — in that game but it didn’t keep him from playing (and rushing for 128 yards) against defending Class 7A state champion Batavia the following week. “My dad told me if it’s not broke, you've got to play,’’ Bey-Buie said. Sharing the load While Bey-Buie was the main ballcarrier during his sophomore season at Thornton High School, he shared the workload with fellow junior Aboubacar Barry, who rushed for 1,134 yards during the season. He liked it that way. “It took attention off me and off other people, too,’’ he said. “They never know who’s going to get the ball so they can’t focus on one target.’’ He said he wasn’t surprised that even with eight juniors starting on offense, the Maroons were able to average more than 41 points per game and have one of the best seasons in the history of the school. “We worked hard for it all season to be that good,’’ he said. “We knew we could be that good.’’ On the horizon Bey-Buie’s immediate plans are to play for the Moline basketball team this season — he’s likely to be a starting guard — and possibly even play baseball this spring for the first time since the eighth grade. He said he likes both football and basketball equally while they’re in season, but knows his long-range future is on the football field. He already has received considerable recruiting attention from North Dakota State, Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Eastern Michigan. Wherever he goes, he plans to major in business and own his own company someday. In the meantime, he’s thankful his move to Moline has turned out so well. He said the support system and environment surrounding the sports programs are far beyond what he knew at Thornton. “Moline is a lot bigger school, too,’’ he said. “I see new people every day walking down the hall. I like that.’’ -- Don Doxsie

Get to know QCT All-Eastern Iowa captain Hunter Clasen Stats/honors Hunter Clasen announced his presence last season rushing for 1,496 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 387 yards and five touchdowns in the receiving game while piling up 73 tackles, 24.5 for loss and 11.5 sacks. He didn’t slow down this year. Despite missing two games with an ankle injury, Clasen finished with 1,620 rushing yards and a Class 1A-best 29 touchdowns while adding an addition 305 yards and four scores through the air. He was just as much of a force defensively, finishing with 53 tackles, 23 for loss and eight sacks for the Comets. He earned second team all-state honors in Class 1A and was the offensive MVP in his district. Team The Comets were dominant all season, making it through the regular season undefeated to claim their second district title in the last three years. Included in that run was a 28-20 win over West Branch, the team’s second-ever win over the Bears. Bellevue averaged 37.4 points per game and allowed 10.9 points in the regular season. The Comets won their second-ever playoff game in a 49-14 win over Mediapolis — in which Clasen piled up 315 total yards and five touchdowns — before falling 23-21 to Pella Christian in the second round. The Comets finished 10-1. Season highlight "Beating West Branch, definitely. It's always a highlight beating West Branch, especially on our homecoming and having that whole home crowd cheer. It was a highlight when we beat them in my sophomore year, and I knew last year how we lost to them (a 45-41 defeat). I wanted revenge and we wanted to come back as hard as we could and we got the job done. We knew from that point on ... we can be up there with the big dogs." On being a two-way force "I love scoring the ball and celebrating with my teammates, and on defense I loved hitting as hard as I can. Everyone loves defense, you get to hit the person instead of getting hit all the time." That mindset carried over to the offensive side, where Clasen proved a hard back to bring down on the first attempt. "If they're going to take me down, they're going to have to work for it. That was my mentality." Carrying the tradition Clasen is the second Bellevue running back in the last three years to be named Quad-City Times Eastern Iowa captain, following in the footsteps of Peter Kilburg. "It's not really just what I did. I think it also shows how good our linemen are because they also worked hard. I can't do all that yardage all by myself. I'm getting the stats and they're always doing the hard work, but it shows a lot about our program and how we became who we are today, from working hard and trying our best and not giving up on ourselves. Hopefully we can go on from that tradition and keep the legacy going." Future plans Clasen is turning his attention to the wrestling season and he also runs track in the spring. But he does intend to play football at the next level and has received plenty of interest from Wartburg College and Grand View University. He's leaning towards Wartburg but wants to leave his options open at the moment. "I don't know exactly what college suits me best, but I want to play and I want to try my hardest to be a four-year starter." — Bobby Metcalf