Harrison Bey-Buie moved in from the Chicago suburbs last year and provided the Moline football program with a dynamic offensive threat.
Rocky Schoenfelder started his high school career as a linebacker and developed into one of the top pass rushers in Bettendorf history.
They wreaked plenty of havoc on opposing teams this fall.
Bey-Buie, a running back, and Schoenfelder, a defensive end, captain this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro team.
The Maroons captured the Western Big Six title, finished 9-2 and reached the second round of the Illinois Class 7A playoffs. The Bulldogs won 10 games, a district championship and battled eventual state champion West Des Moines Dowling to a classic four-overtime battle in the 4A semifinals.
A junior, Bey-Buie rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns. He out-gained Quincy star and Iowa State recruit Jirehl Brock in the teams' head-to-head meeting in October that decided the league champion.
Schoenfelder, a 200-pound senior defensive end, led 4A with 15.5 sacks and finished with 24 career sacks -- tied for the school's all-time mark with Chris Lensing. He was a first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Bettendorf and Moline are at the forefront of this year's All-Metro team.
The Bulldogs have six first-team selections with Schoenfelder, Carter Bell, Griffen Deere, Darien Porter, Brandan Tillman and Keegan Schmidt. The Maroons counter with four in Bey-Buie, Patrick Pray, Adam Worley and Brady Stombaugh.
Bellevue two-way starter Hunter Clasen captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. Despite missing two games with injury, Clasen rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 29 touchdowns along with more than 20 tackles for loss on defense.
Durant leads the All-Eastern Iowa with five first-team choices. State semifinalist West Liberty and Bellevue each have four.
Quarterback Dawson Schulenberg, who propelled Orion to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs, is the captain of the All-Western Illinois squad. Schulenberg threw for more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns versus three interceptions.
Orion has six players on the first team while Rockridge and Mercer County accounted for five and four, respectively.
Quad-City Times All-Metro football team
Back, Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 5-10, 170, sr.
South Dakota recruit and Class 4A District 5 Offensive MVP accounted for 2,349 total yards and had a hand in 26 TDs.
Back, Harrison Bey-Buie, Moline, 5-10, 185, jr.
Transfer became part of potent 1-2 punch for 9-2 team that repeated as Big Six champs, rushing for 1,386 yards and scoring 22 TDs.
Back, Nile McLaughlin, North Scott, 6-3, 205, sr.
Class 3A District 5 Offensive MVP passed for metro-best 2,015 yards and threw only one interception in team's first 10 games.
Back, Davion Wilson, Rock Island, 6-0, 180. jr.
Rushed for 1,386 yards (7.5 average per carry) and 16 touchdowns. Had three games with 200-plus yards, six with 100-plus.
WR, Carson Rollinger, North Scott, 5-11, 170, sr.
Class 3A District 5 Defensive MVP had 53 receptions for 905 yards and nine TDs along with intercepting a metro-best eight passes.
WR, Brandan Tillman, Bettendorf, 6-0, 175, sr.
Hauled in a team-high 39 receptions for 596 yards and two scores. Class 4A first team all-stater also tied for team lead with three picks.
OL, Griffen Deere, Bettendorf, 6-2, 305, sr.
Three-year starter and first team all-stater led a group up front that allowed Bettendorf to average nearly 34 points per game.
OL, Anthony Glancey, Alleman, 6-5, 295, sr.
Repeat first-teamer and two-time All-Western Big Six pick was a major force on both sides of the ball for team that returned to 3A playoffs.
OL, Evan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley, 6-4, 285, sr.
Second team all-stater missed time with injury early, but his return sparked an offense which averaged 36 points per game last half of season.
OL, Patrick Pray, Moline, 6-0, 240, jr.
First-team All-Western Big Six pick was top blocker for team that averaged 326 yards rushing (426 total) and 41.7 points per game.
OL, Kobe Rios, Rock Island, 6-6, 300, sr.
Northern Iowa commit and IFCA all-state pick cleared holes from left tackle position and helped Rocks land berth in Class 6A playoffs.
PK, Keegan Schmidt, Bettendorf, 5-7, 165, sr.
Converted 44 of 47 point-after kicks, made a metro-best nine field goals (long of 43) and had 50 touchbacks on his 67 kickoffs.
Utility, Max Slavens, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 175, sr.
Western Illinois baseball recruit and Class 4A District 4 offensive MVP threw for 1,194 yards, rushed for 943 and was involved in 26 TDs.
DL, Ben Belken, North Scott, 6-2, 195, jr.
All-district rush end had 44.5 tackles for Lancers, who held eight foes under 15 points. Belken had nine tackles for loss, four sacks.
DL, Brant Carter, Davenport North, 6-3, 210, sr.
Class 4A second team all-stater had team-high 70.5 tackles. He compiled 21 tackles for loss (seven sacks) for five-win North.
DL, Rocky Schoenfelder, Bettendorf, 6-0, 205, sr.
Class 4A first team all-state selection and District 5 co-defensive MVP had 27 tackles for loss, including a metro-best 15.5 sacks.
DL, Diontrel Wommack, Davenport Central, 6-0, 180, sr.
Third team all-state choice had 50.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss (5.5 sacks). He also was Blue Devils' primary tailback with 790 yards and 8 TDs.
LB, Max O'Brien, Pleasant Valley, 6-1, 215, sr.
Catalyst of PV's defense, the 4A second team all-stater and all-district selection was among top tacklers in metro with 66.5 stops
LB, Bryce Trask, Rock Island, 6-2, 195, sr.
Two-time All-Metro and All-Western Big Six selection was field general for team that went 5-5 and made Class 6A playoffs.
LB, Adam Worley, Moline, 6-0, 215, jr.
First-team All-Western Big Six player provided physical presence in middle of defense that allowed only 205 yards per game in league play.
DB, Sam Mattecheck, Alleman, 6-0, 170, sr.
Repeat pick was one of two players named All-Western Big Six on both offense and defense. Rushed for 911 yards and passed for 864 as QB.
DB, Adam Metivier, Assumption, 6-0, 155, sr.
Class 3A second team all-stater snagged six interceptions, one returned for TD, and was team's second-leading receiver (19 catches, 257 yards).
DB, Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 6-4, 170, sr.
Iowa State football recruit, a two-way starter, tied for team lead with three interceptions and collected seven TDs among his 27 receptions.
DB, Brady Stombaugh, Moline, 6-0, 180, sr.
Captain and leading tackler of No. 1 defense in Western Big Six earned first-team all-conference honors.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back, Aboubacar Barry, Moline, 5-10, 185, jr.
Back, Austin Kalar, Bettendorf, 5-8, 185, sr.
Back, Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 5-9, 175, so.
Back, Nathan Sheets, Alleman, 6-0, 195, jr.
WR, Eli Gaye, Muscatine, 5-10, 165, so.
WR, Priest Sheedy, Davenport North, 6-0, 180, jr.
OL, Cole Buhman, Bettendorf, 6-4, 275, sr.
OL, Ben Duenas, Moline, 5-10, 270, jr.
OL, Brady Ernst, North Scott, 6-5, 255, sr.
OL, Jackson Stoefen, North Scott, 6-6, 250, jr.
OL, Logan Swartz, Rock Island, 6-6, 285, sr.
PK/P, Luke Hummel, Davenport Central, 5-11, 165, sr.
UT, Ben Royer, Pleasant Valley, 5-10, 150, sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL, LJ Henderson, Clinton, 6-2, 185, jr.
DL, Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, 6-3, 265, so.
DL, Alex Siperly, Moline, 6-1, 215, sr.
DL, Sam Strang, Davenport Central, 6-3, 210, jr.
LB, Seth Adrian, Assumption, 6-2, 225, jr.
LB, Alex Blizzard, Bettendorf, 5-11, 205, sr.
LB, Collin Lewis, North Scott, 6-0, 160, sr.
DB, Victor Guzman, Rock Island, 5-8, 155, jr.
DB, Devontae Taylor, Moline, 5-11, 175, sr.
DB, Takpor Tiah, Muscatine, 5-9, 150, jr.
DB, Malik Westerfield, Davenport West, 6-0, 165, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleman: Killian Ahern, WR-DB, jr.; Daniel Reyes, OT, sr.; Josh Timm, sr., RB-DB
Assumption: Nick Gottilla, sr., WR; Brandon Schlichting, sr., QB; Nathan Schlichting, jr., LB; Anthony Valainis, sr., TE/DE; Simon Weitz, so., DB
Bettendorf: Noah Abbott, jr., TE; Joe Byrne, jr., S; Nile Ridenour, sr., OL; Logan Robinson, sr., LB; Tre Roland, sr., DL
Clinton: Ethan Barry, jr., LB; Kalvin Godette, sr., QB; Patrick Mulholland, sr., TE; Ulysses Patterson, jr., RB; Matt Swamberger, sr., LB
Davenport Central: Jacob Bender, jr., OL; Adin DeLaRosa, sr., QB/DB; Michael Moran, jr., DB; Israel Taylor, sr., WR; Eli Wallace, sr., LB
Davenport North: Zane Beebe, sr., DB; Kade Schultz, jr., RB/LB; Cade Sheedy, fr., LB; Logan Stewart, sr., OL; Dominic Wiseman, fr., DL
Davenport West: Kyle Burton, jr., DE; Payton Heath, jr., WR; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, jr., WR
Moline: Chandler Dilworth, sr., LB; Treyton Lamphier, sr., WR; Alex Rios, sr., K; Nathan St. Dennis, jr., OL; Xavier Scritchfield, sr., WR; Cobie Underwood, jr., DL
Muscatine: Togeh Deseh, so., DL; Carson Orr, sr., QB; Cooper Zeck, sr., TE
North Scott: Ty Anderson, jr., WR; Nate Link, jr., S; Jacob Porth, sr., RB; Mason Watts, sr., LB; TJ Yates, sr., TE/CB
Pleasant Valley: Eric Clifton, sr., OL; Drew Guinn, sr., LB; Peyton Lindmark, sr., WR; Carlos Rivera, sr., DL; Brennan Sarver, sr., slot
Rock Island: Donovan Rogers, jr., DT; Aaron Voss, sr., WR
United Township: Tyler Berhenke, jr., LB; Willie Newsome, sr., DB-WR
Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa football team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back, Seth Feldman, West Liberty, sr.
Unanimous Class 1A all-district selection threw for 1,586 yards and 21 TDs; added 734 yards rushing with 12 TDs
Back, Bryce Lafrenz, Durant, sr.
The first team Class A all-district selection threw for 1,734 yards and 20 TDs; 178 rushing yards and six TDs
Back, Britan Martens, Midland, jr.
Threw for 1,292 yards and 22 TDs against 2 INT; added 1,208 yards on 182 rushing attempts with 21 TDs
Back, Easton Necker, Central DeWitt, sr.
Class 3A second team all-state selection rushed for 1,501 yards and 14 TDs; set a school record with 404 rushing yards in one game
WR, Mason Compton, Durant, sr.
Earned Class A first team all-state honors with 996 receiving yards and 12 TDs; helped the Wildcats win their first district title
WR, Dawson Stoll, Northeast, sr.
Led the Rebels with 63 catches for 903 yards and 7 TDs; finishes career with over 2,200 receiving yards
OL, Joe Lilienthal, Durant, jr.
A second team all-state selection that helped the Wildcats reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010
OL, Dylan Mente, Tipton, sr.
Anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for the Tigers' triple-option attack that put up over 2,600 yards on the ground
OL, Brandt Petersen, Central DeWitt, sr.
First team Class 3A all-district and third team all-state selection helped the Sabers put up a district-high 2,328 rushing yards
OL, Brett Schoenherr, Midland, sr.
Repeat first-team all-state selection anchored an offensive line that allowed its quarterback to put up over 2,400 total yards
OL, Jared Townsend, Wilton, sr.
Earned third team all-state honors for the Beavers; 39 tackles, 11 for loss and six sacks on defense
PK, Hector Gonzales, Durant, sr.
Made 23 of 25 point-after attempts and was 1 of 2 on field goals with a long of 35 yards
Utility, Trey Daugherty, Bellevue, sr.
Third team all-state selection led the Comets with 49 catches for 829 yards and 6 TDs; 35 tackles, 6 INT; 34.8 yards per kickoff return
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL, Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, sr.
First team all-state selection had 70.5 tackles, 19.5 for loss and five sacks for a Comet defense that allowed 30 points in five district games
DL, Payton Nicol, Camanche, jr.
Earned first team all-district honors after piling up 53.5 tackles, 9 for loss and 3 sacks
DL, Cobain Polman, West Liberty, sr.
Had 46.5 tackles, 10 for loss with 4 sacks for the Comets, who reached state semifinals for first time since 1987
DL, Junior Tennant, Bellevue, sr.
A first team all-state selection had 62.5 tackles, 21 for loss and 7.5 sacks; was a key piece on the offensive line
LB, Hunter Clasen, Bellevue, sr.
Second team all-state selection piled up 53 tackles, 23 for loss and 8 sacks for the Comets; rushed for 1,620 yards and 29 TDs
LB, Will Esmoil, West Liberty, jr.
First team all-state selection led the Comets with 88.5 tackles, 17.5 for loss; added 25 catches for 304 yards and four TDs on offense
LB, Tristan Hughes, Durant, sr.
Third team all-state selection piled up 76 tackles, 20 for loss and six sacks; Rushed for 1,044 yards and 9 TDs
LB, Riley Konrardy, Bellevue, sr.
A third team all-state selection led the Comets with 69 tackles, 6 for loss
DB, Cory Anderson, Wilton, sr.
Third team all-state selection led the Beavers with 53 tackles and 3 INT; 47 catches, 692 yards and 8 TDs
DB, Cade Jargo, Easton Valley, jr.
Had 36.5 tackles and a team-high 4 INTs, including one for a TD; led 8-player with 1,106 receiving yards and had 20 TDs
DB, Jerome Mays, Wilton, sr.
Third team all-state selection finished with 39 tackles and INT; Threw for 1,271 yards and 16 TDs; rushed for 660 yards and 11 TDs
P, Nathan Trenkamp, Easton Valley, sr.
Averaged 34.9 yards per punt with a long of 53; Threw for 2,619 yards and 38 TDs
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back;Chance Colby;Columbus Junction;sr.
Back;Nate Lange;Northeast;sr.
Back;Ricky Pforts;Wapello;jr.
Back;Logan Stolte;Tipton;sr.
WR;Eric Campie;Camanche;sr.
WR;Jensen Dodge;Midland;jr.
OL;Zayne Feller;Camanche;so.
OL;Brent Meyers;West Liberty;sr.
OL;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;jr.
OL;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;jr.
OL;Brayton Wade;Wilton;sr.
PK;Ty Kloser;Bellevue;so.
Utility;Chase Kruse;Louisa-Muscatine;jr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Zac Gavin;Maquoketa;sr.
DL;Tucker Kinney;Central DeWitt;jr.
DL;Ethan Orr;Midland;sr.
DL;Brian Stillman;Wilton;sr.
LB;Baylor Crigger;Camanche;sr.
LB;Brock Hartley;Wilton;sr.
LB;Bryant Lanz;Wapello;sr.
LB;Coy Ruess;West Liberty;sr.
DB;Trevor Hager;Bellevue;sr.
DB;Devin Hurdle;Central DeWitt;sr.
DB;Keatyn Velez;Louisa-Muscatine;jr.
P;A.J. Lenz;West Liberty;sr.
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Isaac Carter, OL, jr.; Payton Grover, OL, sr.; Brandon Kafer, OL/DL, sr.; Ben Parker, RB, jr.; Lucas Tennant, QB, sr.
Camanche: Ethan Buckley, DB, jr.; Raul Esparza, RB, jr.; Jordan Lawrence, WR/DB, so.; Calvin Ottens, OL, sr.; Logan Waltz, K, so.
Central DeWitt: Drew Eden, DL, sr.; Jeff Grau, DL, sr.; Logan Henschel, OL, jr.; Logan Paulsen, WR, jr.;
Columbus: Jose Cerezo, RB/LB, sr.
Durant: Zac Badtram, LB, sr.; Marcus Engstler, DB, jr.
Easton Valley: Braydin Farrell, LB, jr.; Nick Johnson, WR, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Cody Calvelage, WR, sr.; Karson Cantrell, Util, sr.; Gabe Hayes, DL, jr.; Max McCulley, RB, jr.
Maquoketa: Caiden Atienza, WR, so.; Liam Aunan, WR/DB, jr.; Connor Becker, RB/LB, so.; Kannon Coakley, QB, so.; Hunter Connolly, DB, so.; Ryne Gruenwald WR, jr.; Abe Michel, Maquoketa, jr.
Midland: Griffin Gravel, LB, sr.; Hunter Shoaff, jr.
Northeast: Ty Cain, OL/DL, sr.; Atzin Dondiego, OL, jr.; Braeden Hoyer, WR, sr.; Dakota Stevenson, RB/LB, jr.
North Cedar: Brody Hawtrey, RB, jr.; Ethan Sahr, QB, jr.; Logan Thimmes, RB/LB, sr.; Caden Wendt, DL, jr.; Alex Woodward, DL, sr.
Tipton: Frank Biermann, WR/LB, jr.; Skyler Harroun, OL, sr.; Connor Hermiston, RB, jr.; Austin Lenz, RB/LB, jr.; Nile Schuett, DL, so.
Wapello: Dan Meeker, LB, jr.; Brenton Ross, DB, sr.; Hector Zepeda, K, so.
West Liberty: Austin Beaver, LB, sr.; Eben Bierman, WR, sr.; Talen Dengler, WR/DB, jr.; Ely Gingerich, DB, sr.; Gabriel Melendez, RB, sr.; Lake Newton, WR, so.; Kobe Simon, OL, so.
Wilton: Clayton Cooling, DL, sr.; Collin McCrabb, RB, sr.
Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois football team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back, Rashaun King, Mercer County, sr.
Threw for 1,301 yards and 15 TDs while rushing for 373 yards and 4 TDs for the Golden Eagles
Back, Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, so.
First team all-Lincoln Trail selection threw for 1,374 yards and 9 TDs; added 312 yards and 5 TDs on the ground
Back, Dawson Schulenberg, Orion, sr.
Completed 72 percent of his passes (131 of 182) for 2,056 yards and 30 TDs with just 3 INT and added 305 yards and 4 TDs on the ground
Back, Seth West, Orion, sr.
All-state selection by the Illinois Football Coaches Association rushed for a school record 1,482 yards and 12 TDs; caught 40 passes for 732 yards and 8 TDs; school record 2,634 career rushing yards; 3 INTs on defense
WR, Trey Essig, Mercer County, jr.
First team all-LTC selection had 18 catches for 503 yards, a 27.9 yard-per-catch average with 7 TDs; 64 tackles and 7 INTs on defense
WR, Jeffrey Holbrook, Orion, sr.
Earned first team all-TRAC honors, had 38 catches for 563 yards and 5 TDs; 50 tackles, 3 INT including one for TD
OL, Daltin Coyer, West Carroll, sr.
A two-year starter at tackle, earned first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest honors for the Thunder
OL, Alec Lilly, Mercer County, sr.
First team all-LTC selection paved the way for a Golden Eagles offense that averaged over 330 yards per game
OL, Tyler Nichols, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.
Earned first team all-LTC honors as the anchor for an offense that averaged 25.5 points per game; added 108 tackles on defense
OL, Eli Pannell, Fulton, sr.
All-state selection was a unanimous all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball; 72 tackles, 24 for loss with 3 sacks on defense
OL, Jake Winslow, Geneseo, sr.
First team all-Northern Illinois Big 12 selection was a key cog in the Maple Leafs' offensive attack
PK, Ryan Fowler, Orion, sr.
First team all-TRAC selection was 5 of 6 on field goals, including a school-record 44-yard kick and was also 56-of-57 on PATs; has 201 career made PATs, fifth in Illinois state history
Utility, Riley Fetterer, Rockridge, sr.
Dynamic two-way player finished with 16 TDs and more than 1,400 total yards on the season despite missing five games with injury
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL, Cameron Gerischer, Rockridge, sr.
An all-state selection was a physical presence on the defensive line for a Rockridge team which made the playoffs
DL, Logan Lee, Orion, sr.
Despite missing five games because of injury, Iowa recruit finished with 26 catches for 432 yards and 10 TDs; had 44 tackles and 14 sacks with 9 TFL and a safety on defense
DL, Austin Mack, Orion, sr.
First team all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball had 26.5 tackles and two sacks for a Charger defense that allowed 11.1 points per game
DL, Myles McCabe, Rockridge, sr.
The Rockets' top lineman came back from an ACL tear to earn all-conference honors on both sides of the ball
LB, Zach King, West Carroll, jr.
A first team all-NUIC selection had 125 total tackles with 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Thunder
LB, Austin Reed, Ridgewood, sr.
Named first team all-LTC after finishing with 107 tackles and two sacks; 287 yards and 5 TDs rushing
LB, Evan Terrill, Mercer County, sr.
Earned first team all-LTC honors with 51 tackles, 4 for loss with one forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries; 21 catches for 284 yards and 3 TDs
LB, Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge, jr.
A first team all-conference selection on both sides of the ball by the TRAC was a key piece for the Rockets' defense
DB, Reed Nelsen, Rockridge, sr.
Named as a first team all-TRAC selection after leading the Rockridge secondary
DB, Zac Olson, Geneseo, sr.
A first-team all-NIB 12 selection and defensive leader for Geneseo, which allowed 21.9 points per game
DB, Tucker Sams, Mid-County, sr.
First team all-LTC selection helped the Cougars reach the playoffs for the first time in three years
P, Bryan Ponce, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.
First team all-LTC selection posted a 37.2 yard-per-punt average for the Titans; also earned first team all-conference honors on offense after rushing for 1,068 yards and 15 TDs
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Pos.;Name;School;Year
Back;Cole Franks;Ridgewood;sr.
Back;Evan Lilly;Mercer County;sr.
Back;Alex McAvoy;Geneseo;sr.
Back;Ethan Rash;Fulton;so.
WR;Isaac Frank;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
WR;Julian Samuels;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.
OL;Kael Colbrese;Sherrard;sr.
OL;Trevor Pratt;Erie-Prophetstown;sr.
OL;Cole Sawickis;Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.
OL;Michael Seabloom;Orion;sr.
OL;Willie Terry;Kewanee;sr.
PK;Remi Bell;Mid-County;sr.
Utility;Keegan Anderson;Morrison;jr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Zac VanOpDorp, WR, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown: Brady Ballard, OL, jr.; Gabe Friedrichsen, LB, sr.; Tyler Nipper, RB, sr.; Carson Wiebenga, WR/DB, jr.
Fulton: Dylan Bridgeman, OL, so.; Max Lemke, QB, sr.; Nick McQuistion, WR/DB, sr.; Anthony Miller, DB, sr.; Max Pannell, DL, so.; Kyler Pressman, LB, so.
Geneseo: Billy Blaser, OL/DL, sr.; Payton Clausen, RB/LB, sr.; Noah Coughlin, OL/DL, sr.
Kewanee: Michael Silvaggio, LB, sr.
Mercer County: Zane Frick, RB/LB, fr.; Jon Svoboda, DL, sr.
Mid-County: Raige Ballard, WR, sr.; Cade Clark, DL, sr.; Jason Clark, RB, sr.; Wyatt Dillon, OL, jr.; Payton Haynes, LB, sr.; Cooper Hoxworth, RB, sr.; Macon McGowin, OL, sr.; Parker Taylor, LB, sr.; Nathan Whitman, P, jr.
Morrison: Nick Allen, DB, jr.; Brevin Pruis, LB, sr.; Collin Roberts, DL, jr.; Dillon Still, OL, sr.; Riley Wilkins, DL, jr.
Orion: Ben Dunlap, OL, sr.; Gage Eastin, OL/DL, sr.; Coby Schultz, RB/LB, so.; Christian Williams, DB, sr.
Ridgewood: Bryce Ashby, RB/DB, sr.; Drake McDonough, LB/WR; Cade Franks, LB, jr.; Alex Johnson, OL/DL, jr.; Gage Miller, WR, sr.; Logan Nodine, DB, jr.
Riverdale: Dan Benoit, OL/DL sr.; Bryan Caves, Dl, so.; Cody Lamb, RB, sr.; Jacob Meloan, RB, sr.; Logan Otto, P/K, sr,; Colby Reed, OL, sr.; Kale Van Huizen, DB, sr.
Rockridge: Cole Rusk, WR, so.; Robert Young, DL, sr.
Sherrard: Carson Caldwell, RB, sr.; Bryce Davis, WR, jr.; Sam Kissner, DB, sr.
West Carroll: Aiden Sullivan, DB, jr.
Get to know QCT All-Metro defensive captain Rocky Schoenfelder
Stats/honors
After starting his high school football career as a fullback and linebacker, Rocky Schoenfelder transitioned to defensive end at the start of his junior season. It turned into a perfect marriage.
With his cat-like quickness off the edge, Schoenfelder compiled 27 tackles for loss and an Iowa Class 4A-best 15.5 sacks. He was named the co-defensive player of the year in District 5 and first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
In two seasons, Schoenfelder accumulated 24 quarterback sacks to tie Chris Lensing for the all-time mark at Bettendorf.
"That is really cool," Schoenfelder said. "There are a lot of great guys in the past of Bettendorf football. Knowing I compare with them is a good thing."
Schoenfelder finished the season with 64 tackles, second on the team.
"This year I had a lot more confidence being a senior," he said. "When I moved to (defensive end), I really didn't know how I would do. I just kept working hard, having fun and it turned out to be a good move."
Season highlights
Bettendorf was ranked among the top five in 4A throughout the season. It faced little resistance in getting through its district unscathed, and then beat Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West in the postseason.
The 10-win season ended with a four-overtime loss to West Des Moines Dowling in the semifinals at the UNI-Dome.
"We had a pretty good season, but we didn't finish our goal," Schoenfelder said. "We train to win state, not to just get to the Dome."
Schoenfelder was a handful for opposing teams all season. He recorded 2 1/2 sacks in the Dowling game. Coach Tom Wilson admitted the Maroons ran away from Schoenfelder in the second half because they had no answer for him.
"That's pretty cool (to have that respect), but it isn't as fun either," Schoenfelder said.
Sibling influence
Schoenfelder had two older siblings play for the Bulldogs -- Mac (graduated in 2015) and Tucker (2017). Growing up, those three along with a neighborhood friend, would play two-on-two football in the backyard.
"We played all the time," Schoenfelder said. "They were pretty physical games. We got into it."
It toughened Schoenfelder up. He played linebacker at just 142 pounds as a freshman, but he made significant gains in the weight room between his sophomore and junior seasons and then again last offseason.
He was around 200 pounds this fall.
"The weight room really beefed me up," he said, "and the team bonding built a lot of good friendships."
Bettendorf, in fact, would lift before home games this season. It usually consisted of three explosive lifts and box jumps.
"I loved it," Schoenfelder said. "It got us all amped up, had the music blaring. It got us ready."
Future plans
At one point this fall, Schoenfelder said he was uncertain if football was in the equation beyond high school. Earlier this week, Schoenfelder said he expects to be playing somewhere next fall.
He has heard from Division II Missouri Western along with several American Rivers Conference programs like Loras and Wartburg.
"It is just finding the right fit," he said. "I'm not concerned (about the level). It is just football, and it's a fun game."
Schoenfelder has thrived as a rush end, but Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley anticipates his all-stater to move back to linebacker in college.
"He's one of the toughest kids we've had come through our program," Wiley said.
-- Matt Coss
Get to know QCT All-Metro offensive captain Harrison Bey-Buie
Stats/honors
Harrison Bey-Buie just moved to Moline a little more than a year ago with his family (father Edwin, mother Hope, brothers Hyson and Edwin Jr.) from Harvey, in the southern suburbs of Chicago. His father, a sergeant first class in the Army, was transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Bey-Buie played a little for the Moline basketball team at the end of last season and became one of the best running backs in the area this fall.
He had fewer than 100 yards rushing in each of the first three games — he carried the ball only 28 times in those games — but then topped 100 in seven of the final eight games. He had 94 yards in the other game.
He finished with 1,386 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in 179 carries and added another 123 yards and another TD on seven pass receptions.
He had at least one touchdown in every game in the regular season and had six consecutive games with multiple touchdowns, including every Western Big Six game. Of his 22 touchdowns, 15 came in the Maroons’ five conference games.
All of that earned him first team All-Western Big Six honors.
Season highlights
Bey-Buie has no problem naming his favorite moment of the season.
“It was that Quincy run,’’ he said referring to a game-tying 47-yard touchdown gallop in the contest that decided the Western Bix Six title. “I did a little stutter step and then took it all the way to the end zone.’’
Moline defeated Quincy 28-21 in that Oct. 12 battle to clinch its second straight league crown. Bey-Buie finished with season highs of 34 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns and actually outgained Quincy’s Iowa State-bound star Jirehl Brock in the contest.
Bey-Buie also has fond memories of a 46-20 victory over Glenbrook North two weeks later that gave Moline only its fourth postseason victory ever. He suffered a “stinger’’ — a painful shoulder injury — in that game but it didn’t keep him from playing (and rushing for 128 yards) against defending Class 7A state champion Batavia the following week.
“My dad told me if it’s not broke, you've got to play,’’ Bey-Buie said.
Sharing the load
While Bey-Buie was the main ballcarrier during his sophomore season at Thornton High School, he shared the workload with fellow junior Aboubacar Barry, who rushed for 1,134 yards during the season. He liked it that way.
“It took attention off me and off other people, too,’’ he said. “They never know who’s going to get the ball so they can’t focus on one target.’’
He said he wasn’t surprised that even with eight juniors starting on offense, the Maroons were able to average more than 41 points per game and have one of the best seasons in the history of the school.
“We worked hard for it all season to be that good,’’ he said. “We knew we could be that good.’’
On the horizon
Bey-Buie’s immediate plans are to play for the Moline basketball team this season — he’s likely to be a starting guard — and possibly even play baseball this spring for the first time since the eighth grade.
He said he likes both football and basketball equally while they’re in season, but knows his long-range future is on the football field. He already has received considerable recruiting attention from North Dakota State, Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Eastern Michigan.
Wherever he goes, he plans to major in business and own his own company someday.
In the meantime, he’s thankful his move to Moline has turned out so well. He said the support system and environment surrounding the sports programs are far beyond what he knew at Thornton.
“Moline is a lot bigger school, too,’’ he said. “I see new people every day walking down the hall. I like that.’’
-- Don Doxsie
Get to know QCT All-Eastern Iowa captain Hunter Clasen
Stats/honors
Hunter Clasen announced his presence last season rushing for 1,496 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 387 yards and five touchdowns in the receiving game while piling up 73 tackles, 24.5 for loss and 11.5 sacks.
He didn’t slow down this year.
Despite missing two games with an ankle injury, Clasen finished with 1,620 rushing yards and a Class 1A-best 29 touchdowns while adding an addition 305 yards and four scores through the air. He was just as much of a force defensively, finishing with 53 tackles, 23 for loss and eight sacks for the Comets. He earned second team all-state honors in Class 1A and was the offensive MVP in his district.
Team
The Comets were dominant all season, making it through the regular season undefeated to claim their second district title in the last three years. Included in that run was a 28-20 win over West Branch, the team’s second-ever win over the Bears. Bellevue averaged 37.4 points per game and allowed 10.9 points in the regular season. The Comets won their second-ever playoff game in a 49-14 win over Mediapolis — in which Clasen piled up 315 total yards and five touchdowns — before falling 23-21 to Pella Christian in the second round. The Comets finished 10-1.
Season highlight
"Beating West Branch, definitely. It's always a highlight beating West Branch, especially on our homecoming and having that whole home crowd cheer. It was a highlight when we beat them in my sophomore year, and I knew last year how we lost to them (a 45-41 defeat). I wanted revenge and we wanted to come back as hard as we could and we got the job done. We knew from that point on ... we can be up there with the big dogs."
On being a two-way force
"I love scoring the ball and celebrating with my teammates, and on defense I loved hitting as hard as I can. Everyone loves defense, you get to hit the person instead of getting hit all the time."
That mindset carried over to the offensive side, where Clasen proved a hard back to bring down on the first attempt.
"If they're going to take me down, they're going to have to work for it. That was my mentality."
Carrying the tradition
Clasen is the second Bellevue running back in the last three years to be named Quad-City Times Eastern Iowa captain, following in the footsteps of Peter Kilburg.
"It's not really just what I did. I think it also shows how good our linemen are because they also worked hard. I can't do all that yardage all by myself. I'm getting the stats and they're always doing the hard work, but it shows a lot about our program and how we became who we are today, from working hard and trying our best and not giving up on ourselves. Hopefully we can go on from that tradition and keep the legacy going."
Future plans
Clasen is turning his attention to the wrestling season and he also runs track in the spring. But he does intend to play football at the next level and has received plenty of interest from Wartburg College and Grand View University. He's leaning towards Wartburg but wants to leave his options open at the moment.
"I don't know exactly what college suits me best, but I want to play and I want to try my hardest to be a four-year starter."
— Bobby Metcalf
Get to know QCT All-Western Illinois captain Dawson Schulenberg
Stats/honors
Efficient and at his best when it mattered most, Dawson Schulenberg enjoyed a standout senior season for the Chargers. The Orion senior quarterback completed a school-record 72 percent of his passes for 2,056 yards and 30 touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception until the second round of the playoffs and finished with just three turnovers on the year.
Although not a dual-threat quarterback, Schulenberg was capable of hurting teams with his legs as well with 57 carries for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Schulenberg finishes his career as the school’s all-time leading passer with 3,912 yards and is second with 49 touchdowns. He earned first team all-conference honors by the Three Rivers Conference.
Team
The Chargers rolled through the regular season going 9-0 — including a 20-17 win over perennial power Sterling Newman — and outscoring opponents 389-65, getting ranked as high as second in Class 2A.
When the playoffs hit, the Chargers were tested in each of the first two games, but Schulenberg was at his best in the closing minutes. In consecutive games, Schulenberg executed the two-minute drill and threw a touchdown pass in the final minute in wins over Fieldcrest and Rockridge to lead Orion to the quarterfinals in consecutive years before the Chargers fell 30-3 to Eastland-Pearl City to finish their season 11-1.
Season highlight
"Beating Newman. It really just gave us a lot of confidence. Going in, we were hoping to beat them but weren't really sure if we could. We played really well in that game and it showed us really how good we could be. That was a big turning point for us in the season."
Brotherly connection
This isn’t the first time a Schulenberg has commanded the Orion offense as Dawson’s brother Colton was the quarterback for the Chargers (graduated in 2011). They rank in the top three on the school’s all-time passing list for yards and touchdowns and are the only two quarterbacks in school history to throw for more than 300 yards in a game.
"It's a good feeling. He's been helping me a long time with football and it's cool to be put in the same category. It means a lot. It goes to show that all the hard work that me and him put in really paid off."
On the two-minute prowess
"It was really just the guys around me. We had a great line, we had a lot of great play-making receivers which was a lot of the reason why we were so successful."
What will he miss?
"The bonds our teammates formed together has always been the best part about football. This year we spent four nights out of the week together, eating dinner together. We've made some really close friendships the last four years."
Future plans
Schulenberg hasn’t decided what is next for him. He plays baseball in the spring for the Chargers and is turning his focus to the diamond.
He is thinking of playing football at the next level but hasn't looked that closely at his options yet.
"I'm thinking about looking (to play football) ... I'm ready for baseball to come around."
— Bobby Metcalf