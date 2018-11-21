Try 3 months for $3

Harrison Bey-Buie moved in from the Chicago suburbs last year and provided the Moline football program with a dynamic offensive threat.

Rocky Schoenfelder started his high school career as a linebacker and developed into one of the top pass rushers in Bettendorf history.

They wreaked plenty of havoc on opposing teams this fall.

Bey-Buie, a running back, and Schoenfelder, a defensive end, captain this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro team.

The Maroons captured the Western Big Six title, finished 9-2 and reached the second round of the Illinois Class 7A playoffs. The Bulldogs won 10 games, a district championship and battled eventual state champion West Des Moines Dowling to a classic four-overtime battle in the 4A semifinals.

A junior, Bey-Buie rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns. He out-gained Quincy star and Iowa State recruit Jirehl Brock in the teams' head-to-head meeting in October that decided the league champion.

Schoenfelder, a 200-pound senior defensive end, led 4A with 15.5 sacks and finished with 24 career sacks -- tied for the school's all-time mark with Chris Lensing. He was a first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Bettendorf and Moline are at the forefront of this year's All-Metro team.

The Bulldogs have six first-team selections with Schoenfelder, Carter Bell, Griffen Deere, Darien Porter, Brandan Tillman and Keegan Schmidt. The Maroons counter with four in Bey-Buie, Patrick Pray, Adam Worley and Brady Stombaugh.

Bellevue two-way starter Hunter Clasen captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. Despite missing two games with injury, Clasen rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 29 touchdowns along with more than 20 tackles for loss on defense.

Durant leads the All-Eastern Iowa with five first-team choices. State semifinalist West Liberty and Bellevue each have four.

Quarterback Dawson Schulenberg, who propelled Orion to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs, is the captain of the All-Western Illinois squad. Schulenberg threw for more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns versus three interceptions.

Orion has six players on the first team while Rockridge and Mercer County accounted for five and four, respectively.

