CEDAR RAPIDS — Prior to the season, Bettendorf running back Harrison Bey-Buie had some lofty goals.
"I wanted 2,000," Bey-Buie said, setting a high benchmark for his yardage total.
Ambitious? Yes. Unattainable? Not at all.
Bey-Buie rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 45-7 win over Cedar Rapids Washington Friday at Kingston Stadium.
Bey-Buie now has 921 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, with at least four more games guaranteed. He only had 16 carries on the night, bringing his season average up to 9.7 yards per rushing attempt.
"This is my best season, I'm kind of in my prime right now," Bey-Buie said. "It's my linemen too. They help me a lot, and I didn't even get touched on half of my touchdowns."
It was a very workmanlike effort from the Bulldogs. They scored on their first six drives and also had an 82-yard punt return from Tyler Pate that put them up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Interspersed in the scoring was a 73-yard touchdown pass from Joe Byrne to Noah Abbott and a 9-yard scoring scamper from Byrne as well. The Bettendorf quarterback finished with 138 passing yards and 27 rushing yards on the night.
"I thought we were pretty efficient all game," Bettendorf head coach Aaron Wiley said. "We feel like we have some weapons, and Joey did a good job of finding (Abbott) there. We've got to continue to get better like everybody does but it feels good to get back on the winning track."
But the highlight reel was once again dominated by Bey-Buie, who broke off several big runs, including a 75-yard run on 4th down and 1 that ended his night and capped the scoring for Bettendorf in the third quarter.
It was a good way to respond after last week's 35-32 loss to Cedar Falls.
"We just wanted to make up for that game, get that game off our backs," Bey-Buie said. "We learned about mental mistakes, changed our practice up a little bit so we could start off fast."
After allowing first-quarter scores in its last two games, Bettendorf's defense locked down the Warriors, who didn't score until the fourth quarter and finished with 216 total yards on 61 plays.
"We wanted to start fast and for whatever reason, the last few weeks we haven't," Wiley said. "We preached that all week and I thought we did, we came out, on the road, and I thought we were efficient and got done what we wanted to get done."