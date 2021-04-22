Big 6 football by the numbers heading into final week

Just for giggles this week, let's take a look at some of the things statistically that stand out heading into the final week of the COVID-19 pandemic adapted Western Big 6 Conference football season.
Some of the stats are astounding, and some just leave you scratching your head a little. In no particular order, here are some of the unique numbers from the first five weeks of the season:
Big runners: UT's Cayne Smith and Geneseo's Bruce Moore — both seniors having breakout campaigns — have proven to be workhorses this season. While they are the top two runners in the conference through five games, their games — and how they accrued their numbers — are polar opposites.
Smith has been dynamite, rushing for 1,081 yards in five games, an average of 216.2 yards per game on 113 carries. In a nine-game season, that would translate to roughly 1,946 yards and put him both in esteemed company near the top of the league records in regular-season rushing and in the conversation as one of the Big 6's top runners ever.
If the athletic Smith finds a seam in the line, he can break any run and has proven that with his league-leading 17 touchdowns.
Moore, on the other hand, has been more like a gnat that you just can't swat away no matter how many times you hit him. The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder has been a beast in the last four games. Since opening the season with 34 yards on 14 carries, Moore has averaged 34 carries and 144 yards per game. In that stretch, he had outings in which he carried the ball 44 and 48 times!
Are child labor laws applicable to high school football?
Best in the league? There are a lot of good football players in the Big 6 this season, so picking one as the best is difficult. UT's Smith has hands-down been the most dynamic and impactful player.
However, Moline junior Matthew Bailey has stood out from the first few snaps of the season right through April on both sides of the ball.
In half as many rushing attempts, Bailey is just 13 yards from being Moline's leading rusher as his 187 yards in 27 carries trails only sophomore Riley Fuller's 200 yards on 60 attempts.
Bailey had been used at QB early, alternating series with Alec Ponder. However, that approach went by the wayside when the pair proved to be a great combination through the air, with Bailey helping the junior transfer from Alleman throw for a league-best 1,246 yards. Bailey leads the team with 21 catches for 438 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
His teammate Jaheim Thornton, though, has been just as good on the receiving end. The senior also has 21 catches (for 436 yards) and four touchdowns.
They are 1-2 in receiving yards in the league through five games.
Even more impressive is that Bailey is at the top of his junior class and according to Moline coach Mike Morrissey is being recruited heavily by every Ivy League school.
Say what? When you think Rock Island High School football, you usually think of a vaunted rushing attack leading an explosive offense.
Well, flip the laces on that thinking. Rock Island's offense has totaled 1,883 yards this season, with 1,193 coming through the air.
Junior Eli Reese has been effective handling the offense since senior Devin Swift was injured in practice after the opening game, ending their position split. The Rocks have completed passes to 10 receivers, with Eastern Michigan University signee Cole Rusk leading the way with 26 grabs for 334 yards and six TDs. Jakobe Bea (14-348-2) and Jaylen Brozovich (11-266-1) have been the big-play receivers, each averaging 24-plus yards per catch.
Defense wins games: The Sterling Golden Warriors have combined a relentless ball-control offense and stingy defense to stay at the top of the Big 6 standings with a 5-0 mark heading into Friday's finale against United Township.
Through the first three games of the season, the Golden Warriors' defense had given up just two touchdowns. The defense has been a little less stout the last five quarters, allowing Rock Island 18 fourth-quarter points after being shut out for three quarters and then giving up 34 points to Moline last week.
Still, Sterling has yet to be scored upon in the third quarter this season.
That's a mark almost matched by Alleman and Geneseo, each of whom has allowed just seven third-quarter points.
For the season, Sterling is tops in points allowed (65) ahead of Geneseo (105) and Alleman (113).
If you're talking about defenses being key, it would be better to keep the UT Panthers out of that conversation. They have just flat-out outscored foes this season to the tune of 192-175 and only held one opponent, Alleman, under 35 points. That equates to a five-game average of 38.4-35.0 per game and some exciting shootouts.
Quick starts: Maybe it's just me that brings out the best — or at least the best start — for the Alleman Pioneers. I have covered the Pioneers three times and in all three, offensive coordinator Mike Tracey has dialed up scoring drives on the team's first possession.