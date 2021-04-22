Big 6 football by the numbers heading into final week

Just for giggles this week, let's take a look at some of the things statistically that stand out heading into the final week of the COVID-19 pandemic adapted Western Big 6 Conference football season.

Some of the stats are astounding, and some just leave you scratching your head a little. In no particular order, here are some of the unique numbers from the first five weeks of the season:

Big runners: UT's Cayne Smith and Geneseo's Bruce Moore — both seniors having breakout campaigns — have proven to be workhorses this season. While they are the top two runners in the conference through five games, their games — and how they accrued their numbers — are polar opposites.

Smith has been dynamite, rushing for 1,081 yards in five games, an average of 216.2 yards per game on 113 carries. In a nine-game season, that would translate to roughly 1,946 yards and put him both in esteemed company near the top of the league records in regular-season rushing and in the conversation as one of the Big 6's top runners ever.

If the athletic Smith finds a seam in the line, he can break any run and has proven that with his league-leading 17 touchdowns.