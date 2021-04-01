Big 6 football coaches jump into voting in new poll

“I think this is something cool to be involved with,” said Morrissey. “The coaches have done this to add a different feel to the spring since there are no playoffs and teams are preparing in different ways for what they are trying to accomplish this spring. … It’s been a lot of fun.”

Big games: The game with the most local interest this week will be the border battle at East Moline's Soule Bowl where the United Township Panthers host the Moline Maroons in a battle of 0-2 teams.

The Panthers are stuck in a streak of 47 straight league losses and coach Nick Welch and his crew would love to end that at the hands of their most bitter rival.

This game was originally scheduled to be played at Browning Field, but was moved to make sure of a decent playing surface after the Maroons’ home grass field was a bit torn up after last Friday’s game against Alleman.

The game with the most importance regarding the race for the unofficial Big 6 title will be at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium where a pair of 2-0 teams clash. The Rocks welcome the Galesburg Silver Streaks in a key game in the short six-game sprint toward a title.