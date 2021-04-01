Big 6 football coaches jump into voting in new poll

Most coaches don't put a lot of stock into polls.
However, a few local football coaches are taking part in a new venture this year that is designed to give teams across the state of Illinois a little more recognition as they play without the prospect of postseason play or state titles.
Spurred by Batavia coach Dennis Piron, a weekly coaches poll has surfaced on the web this spring as schools venture into their six-game pandemic-altered seasons.
As it stands, roughly 100 coaches across the state are participating in the venture that is shared on a number of social media outlets, including Shaw Media’s Friday Night Lights and Edgy Tim Twitter sites.
Western Big 6 coaches Mike Morrissey (Moline, Class 7A), Ben Hammer (Rock Island, 6A) and Jon Schlemmer (Sterling, 5A) are among those voting in their respective classes.
“It’s something fun to do for the spring to make it even more special for the kids,” said Morrissey, noting he puts about an hour of homework into scouring scores before he votes each week.
This poll runs concurrently with the weekly Associated Press Top 10 polls that is voted on by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters throughout the state and appears locally in the Dispatch-Argus and Quad City Times.
RI’s Hammer was happy to be a part of the poll in which his Rocks are ranked No. 13 (vs. No. 5 in the AP poll). But he — like many coaches — feel indifferent about rankings.
“I don't think any poll carries credibility,” said Hammer. “Credibility comes from playing football games.”
But he admits that his kids see the polls and appreciate the recognition.
“Sure, but I don't read too much into polls,” he said.
Neither Morrissey nor Hammer knew if this is something just taking off or is a special deal under unusual circumstances for a lone spring season.
“I think there a lot of coaches still willing to be a part of it, but I don’t know of any discussions that have taken place about it moving forward,” said Morrissey.
Information from the Friday Night Lights Twitter account was also mixed — saying it hoped to add a media poll element to the equation as well as fan involvement.
“In the end, our goal is to promote and enhance this season,” read a statement regarding the new poll. “We hope to use these metrics to spark discussion and energy around the spring season and give the athletes, particularly the senior class that won’t have a state (title) as an ultimate goal to shoot for, an opportunity to be put in the spotlight as much as possible.
“We plan to publish this weekly and culminate the process with some sort of ‘mythical’ state tournament bracket and award some sort of a ‘mythical’ title.”
“I think this is something cool to be involved with,” said Morrissey. “The coaches have done this to add a different feel to the spring since there are no playoffs and teams are preparing in different ways for what they are trying to accomplish this spring. … It’s been a lot of fun.”
Big games: The game with the most local interest this week will be the border battle at East Moline's Soule Bowl where the United Township Panthers host the Moline Maroons in a battle of 0-2 teams.
The Panthers are stuck in a streak of 47 straight league losses and coach Nick Welch and his crew would love to end that at the hands of their most bitter rival.
This game was originally scheduled to be played at Browning Field, but was moved to make sure of a decent playing surface after the Maroons’ home grass field was a bit torn up after last Friday’s game against Alleman.
The game with the most importance regarding the race for the unofficial Big 6 title will be at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium where a pair of 2-0 teams clash. The Rocks welcome the Galesburg Silver Streaks in a key game in the short six-game sprint toward a title.
“They're big, they're really physical, they run the ball really well and they're great tackling on defense,” said Hammer of the Silver Streaks. “... We've got to get stops and score touchdowns to beat them.”
The Rocks will again be without senior quarterback Devin Swift, sidelined by an apparent leg injury. Hammer said Swift, who had a terrific season opener, is making progress, but will not be available for today's game, leaving junior Eli Reese to again man the offense.
That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. since there is no freshman game being played.