Big 6 football schedules announced

In its debut Western Big 6 Conference season, the Sterling football team quickly made its presence felt by going 7-0 to capture the conference championship.

The Golden Warriors (10-1 overall in 2019) will begin their title defense in the third week of the upcoming prep campaign, traveling to Augustana College to take on fellow Big 6 playoff qualifier Alleman (5-5) in a 7 p.m. tilt on Sept. 11.

All eight of the conference's member schools have their matchups for the 2020 season mapped out after the IHSA released statewide football schedules on Monday.

Included among those schedules are several local matchups pitting Western Big 6 clubs against members of the Mississippi Athletic Conference. That includes Sterling, which travels to Eldridge to face Iowa Class 3A quarterfinalist North Scott (9-2) in a Week 2 matchup on Sept. 4.

The opening weekend of Aug. 28-29 will feature three such local interstate matchups, two on Friday night and the other on Saturday evening.

Alleman hosts Davenport Assumption on that first Friday in a 7:45 p.m. showdown of the Quad-Cities' Catholic schools, while United Township (1-8) kicks off the same evening with a road trip to Clinton.