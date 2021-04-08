Big battle brewing in Big 6

The Rocks will look to flip that switch with a simple approach.

"We need to score more points than them," said Rocky coach Ben Hammer. "100% of the time you win if you score at least one more point than the other team."

Hammer said his club will continue to be without a pair of senior standouts in Devin Swift and Ravon Taylor.

Schlemmer reports that his crew will be without “five or six starters” for various reasons.

One of the key losses is starting free safety Michael Hanrahan. According to Schlemmer, the 6-foot-4 senior who patrols the back end of the defense suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

Schlemmer also said that two players have been quarantined this week for contact-tracing purposes as they were near someone not on the team who is being quarantined for potential COVID-19 issues.

Facing one of the most explosive teams in the league is tough. Doing it short-handed can make it even more daunting.

“They’re pretty darn good; they’ve got some dudes on that side,” said Schlemmer. “Up front and defensively they are getting better, but, man, are their skill-position kids talented. It’s scary when you flip on the film of them. Our kids know what they are up against.