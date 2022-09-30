Big first half aids Moline to blowout victory over United Township

It took one drive for the Maroons to impose their will.

On its first possession of the game, Moline had a fourth-and-1 inside its own 20. They went for it and converted. Five plays later Moline had a third-and 14. They converted again. And finally the Maroons had a fourth-and-11 and not only converted but scored a touchdown.

Seemingly every time Moline needed a play, it made it in its 47-14 victory over United Township on Friday night at Browning Field. The Maroons led 35-7 at the half and had 377 yards of offense. Senior running back Riley Fuller had 171 total yards and four touchdowns at the break.

But the night started with big plays on defense. UT picked up two first downs to get to midfield, but a seven-yard tackle for loss forced a UT punt.

Moline (5-1, 4-0) started on its own 8 and converted on two fourth downs to end a 15-play, 5:57 minute drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Grant Sibley to Jasper Ogburn on fourth-and-11. Ogburn was not only interfered with but double-teamed as well. He held on to the catch through a massive amount of contact to put Moline ahead 6-0 with 2:03 to go in the first quarter.

The Maroons had the ball just once in the first quarter but made up for it with 29 points in the second quarter. Moline’s offense scored on every possession it had in the first half.

Fuller displayed his athleticism on the second drive of the game on a 43-yard touchdown run. The senior back had three UT defenders between him and the end zone, but spun around two, added a juke in for good measure, and also broke a tackle to get to the goal line on his feet.

However, two 15-yard penalties aided UT’s (0-6, 0-4) next drive and quarterback Matthew Kelley found Oscar Perez on a 19-yard post route to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 8:33 to go before half. But from there, it was all Moline.

Moline scored less than two minutes later on a one-yard run by Fuller. He also had a 29-yard reception on the drive.

UT went for it on fourth down its next possession, but Moline’s Ogburn stopped Kelley on a quarterback run short of the first down.

The Maroons took over and Fuller ran it to the house from 50 yards out. Fuller stumbled at the line of scrimmage, but sophomore lineman Jenaro Sepeda aided Fuller back to his feet, and Fuller found the end zone to make it 27-7 with 3:06 before half.

Another stop gave Moline the ball back on its own 8-yard line with 55 seconds left before half, and instead of running out the clock, Sibley connected with Zander Ealy for a 75-yard pass play. Ealy beat his defender and Sibley launched a perfect ball that was caught around the 50. Ealy broke a tackle and took it down to the UT 17-yard line.

Fuller scored for the fourth time of the half on a wide-open wheel route toward the left sideline to make it 35-7 at the break. Moline went 92 yards in 48 seconds on its final drive of the second quarter.

And the start of the second half wasn’t any different. Moline got the ball to start the third quarter and senior running back Aubre Threatt ran 62 yards down the left sideline untouched to extend the Maroon lead to 41-7.

UT responded with a touchdown drive of its own after Kelley found Dameon Wright for 33-yards down to the Moline 3-yard line. Kelley scored on a quarterback keeper on the next play.

Moline was stopped for the first time on its sixth possession of the game. Sibley found Threatt open in the end zone, but the pass was dropped.

UT was inside Moline’s 20-yard line late in the third, but Moline’s Hyson Bey-Buie broke into the backfield and sacked Kelley for a loss of nine yards. Kelley left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Sophomore Christian Peterson took Kelley’s place for the remainder of the game. UT turned it over on downs and Moline took over with the ball up 41-14 at the end of the third.

The teams traded interceptions and punts on the next four possessions before Moline ran five minutes off of the clock with a drive that ended with a six-yard run by Sibley to extend the lead to 47-14.

Moline ended the game with 13 penalties for 145 yards despite its victory.