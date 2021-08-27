Big plays burn Bettendorf in season-opening loss

The big play burnt Bettendorf Friday night.
Urbandale had passing plays of 35, 41, 43 and 54 yards in the first half, the latter two ending in touchdown passes to Jaylen Ziegler as the J-Hawks beat the Bulldogs 13-3 Friday night in the season opener at TouVelle Stadium.
Of the J-Hawks' 284 total yards, 173 came on those four pass plays, and in the second half, Bettendorf held Urbandale to just 47 total yards.
"I think we all realize it was more mental than we originally thought," said senior linebacker Bradley Hill, who had a fumble recovery and was in on several tackles for loss. "Gave up some big plays, missed some blocks; just got to be smart mentally and execute.
"We need to think more, honestly. I think a lot of what we gave up tonight was more mental than physical, just use our heads a little more."
Outside of those two touchdown plays, Bettendorf’s defense stepped up in big spots all night. The Bulldogs turned the J-Hawks away without points on their first two trips to the red zone in the first quarter and blocked a field goal in the third quarter.
The J-Hawks also mustered just 17 rushing yards against a stout Bettendorf front seven.
But those two big plays were the difference.
Urbandale (1-0) broke through on its third possession, thanks to some gadgetry as quarterback Peyton Rottinghaus threw a backwards pass to receiver Kai Black — who has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin — who hit a wide open Ziegler for a 54-yard touchdown pass on its first play of the drive.
"We practice it and we liked it. We thought Kai, being a highly sought after prospect, we thought he would draw an awful lot of attention and then we like the guy he was throwing it to as well," Urbandale coach Sam Anderson said. "It was just one of those decisions, you want to be the first to use that trick play in the game so you don't get hit by it later on."
The J-Hawks upped their lead to 13-0 on their next drive as Ziegler took a pop pass from Rottinghaus 43 yards for a score. Ziegler finished with 97 yards on those two catches.
"He's one of those guys, he's kind of like Tyreek Hill, we want to get him in those explosive plays," Anderson said of Ziegler. "We don't want to beat him up a lot, so take his shots in spots is really the thing."
While Urbandale cruised on offense, Bettendorf (0-1) struggled in junior Elijah Mendoza’s first start as quarterback.
Bettendorf finished the game with just 47 total yards of offense, 23 of those coming on a scramble by Mendoza on 3rd and 9 to set up a 26-yard field goal from Josh Pelzer to put the Bulldogs on the board with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mendoza was sacked four times, Bettendorf had four fumbles, though none lost, and eight penalties for 40 yards, the majority of those procedural. Of Bettendorf's 25 rushing attempts, 12 went for no gain or a loss of yards.
"You can't shoot yourself in the foot like we did all those times," Bettendorf head coach Aaron Wiley said. "We had a hard time snapping the ball and every time we kind of got a little bit of momentum offensively, we had a self-inflicted wound. You always expect some of that in Week 1, we just had way too much of it.
"We've got to take a look at the tape, evaluate what we did well and try to fix what we didn't. Obviously we've got to get a lot better in a hurry."