Big plays burn Bettendorf in season-opening loss

"We practice it and we liked it. We thought Kai, being a highly sought after prospect, we thought he would draw an awful lot of attention and then we like the guy he was throwing it to as well," Urbandale coach Sam Anderson said. "It was just one of those decisions, you want to be the first to use that trick play in the game so you don't get hit by it later on."

The J-Hawks upped their lead to 13-0 on their next drive as Ziegler took a pop pass from Rottinghaus 43 yards for a score. Ziegler finished with 97 yards on those two catches.

"He's one of those guys, he's kind of like Tyreek Hill, we want to get him in those explosive plays," Anderson said of Ziegler. "We don't want to beat him up a lot, so take his shots in spots is really the thing."

While Urbandale cruised on offense, Bettendorf (0-1) struggled in junior Elijah Mendoza’s first start as quarterback.

Bettendorf finished the game with just 47 total yards of offense, 23 of those coming on a scramble by Mendoza on 3rd and 9 to set up a 26-yard field goal from Josh Pelzer to put the Bulldogs on the board with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.