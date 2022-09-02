Big plays, defensive stops push Rock Island past Dunlap

Before the crowd at Public Schools stadium had settled in, Rock Island was in the end zone. Twice.

Rocky started each half with a touchdown on the first play to blitz Dunlap in a 26-13 victory Friday night. Each score came within 18 seconds of the start of the first and third quarters.

The biggest play was the start to the third quarter. Rocky held a 14-13 lead at half, but on the ensuing kickoff was madness. Dunlap returned the kick deep in its own territory and the returner ran into a wall named Amare Overton. The ball flew out of his hands and Rocky senior Jaquez Smith picked it up and ran 16 yards into the end zone with two Eagle defenders on his back.

“That was a huge swing obviously from them having the ball to us scoring, and for Amare to make that play, because he had some boneheaded plays in the first half, was just huge,” Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. “Pekin wanted to be physical with us and they did a great job with that in the first half, so to come out and be physical and have a play like that of our own to start the second half was great.”

The Rock Island (1-1) bench went wild, and the defense kept the momentum going. A three-and-out gave the Rocks the ball back, and the offense responded with a 3 play, 56-yard touchdown drive. Darius Tongo found an opening and scored from 20 yards out to give Rock Island the eventual final score of 26-13 with 8:17 to go in the third.

“That was a great play a fun one to watch,” senior Darius Tongo said. “I was still tying my shoes (on the sideline) when I saw it. I looked up and ran onto the field to celebrate with my team. We love making plays and when things go like that, it’s a fun time.”

And before people could find their seats to begin the game, Tongo was already making plays. The senior running back caught a screen pass from Conner DiIulio, broke toward the right sideline, made a cut back inside 25 yards later, and then outran the Dunlap defense for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

“It was all instincts,” Tongo said. “Coach told me I was going to get the ball on that play and I just did what I had been practicing. I knew I could make plays like that every time I get the ball.”

Tongo finished the game with 107 total yards and two scores.

“Darius can do anything,” Hammer said. “He will be in the backfield, he will block, he’ll play receiver, he plays defense and he is in the return game. He does it all. He’s our Swiss Army Knife this year. It’s nice to have him as our fail safe.”

Dunlap (1-1) responded with a three minute drive to tie the score in the first quarter. Eagles went 61 yards and quarterback Madyn Burk connected with tight end Charlie Kleine for the 5 yard score on a crossing route to the left side.

The Rocks struck again on their second possession and displayed the ability to put together a long drive. DiIulio capped off an 11 play, 62-yard drive with an 8 yard run. The Rocks took almost six minutes off the clock after Quonterrion Brooks converted on a 4th and 2 with a five yard run early in the possession.

After a Rock Island turnover on downs later in the second, Dunlap responded with a 12 play, 81 yard drive that ended with a five yard run from Brayden Orr. The point-after sailed wide left to keep Rock Island ahead 14-13 with 5:56 left in the second quarter.

The Rocks turned it over again on downs with less than a minute remaining before half and went into the break with a one-point lead.

At the half Orr had a game-high 117 yards, but the Rocks’ Brooks had 116 yards on the ground on just nine carries.

After the first four opening minutes of the third, Rock Island took the 26-13 lead into the fourth quarter. Brooks injured his leg late in the third and did not return.

Rocky’s defense kept Orr in check in the second half as he gained just 54 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Dunlap was stopped on all five of its drives in the second half. The Eagles had three first downs after halftime.

“Coach (Brian) Hodge, coach (Tom) Schmulbach, coach (Steve) Rodgers, and coach (Thurgood) Brooks did a great job challenging our guys at halftime,” Hammer said. “They didn’t make them change much, but to just be more physical. Our guys did a great job of that.”

Rock Island lost a fumble late in the fourth in the red zone but the drive drained four minutes from the clock.

Rocky senior Steven Marquez made a crucial sack on Dunlap’s next possession with 1:18 to go in the game to put the Eagles into a long fourth down situation it could not convert. The stop sealed the Rocks’ first win of the season.

DiIulio was 12-of-16 with 136 yards and a score. Brooks finished with 173 total yards.

For the second straight season the Rock Island defeated Dunlap after a Week 1 loss to Pekin. The team was blasted music from its locker room and singing along close to 15 minutes after the game had ended.

“It wasn’t the cleanest game in the world and we will get better, but we took a page out of Lovie Smith’s Bears about ‘Club Dub’ and having fun after wins,” Hammer said. “Winning in this sport, I mean, you only get one opportunity a week and it’s not easy to do. A lot of people go straight to the next, but we are always going to celebrate a win no matter what.”