QUINCY — A clerical error put the Moline football team in a must-win situation Friday night.
A stiff effort defensively made such a mistake easily forgettable.
The Maroons forced Quincy to turn the ball over on downs four times on Moline’s side of the 50-yard line, and a 73-yard scoring run from Kaeden Dreifrust with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter cemented a 48-21 victory in Western Big Six Conference play at Flinn Stadium.
The victory qualifies the Maroons (5-4, 4-3 WB6) for postseason consideration, with the playoff pairings set to be revealed at 8 this evening. Meanwhile, it knocks the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-4 WB6) out of contention, ending a run of six straight playoff appearances.
Big plays put the Maroons in position for the win.
Quincy’s initial drive was snuffed when Moline’s Jaheim Thornton intercepted a pass and returned it 80 yards for a 6-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
It started a back-and-forth tug-o-war with the lead.
Quincy answered with Lucas Reis connecting with Clay Hansen on a 42-yard touchdown pass for a 7-6 advantage. A 39-yard completion on third and 11 set up the Maroons’ next score — a 37-yard run by Jaheim Mitchell for a 13-7 edge with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
A 9-yard touchdown pass to Hansen on fourth and 7 swung the lead back to the Blue Devils at 14-13.
Dreifrust gave the Maroons the lead for good with a 63-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds remaining in the first half.
Aboubacar Barry’s 18-yard touchdown run with 9:39 to go gave the Maroons a two-touchdown advantage. Barry added 30-yard touchdown run with 2:12 to go in regulation.