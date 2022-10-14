Big second half at Rock Island sends Geneseo to playoff eligibility

With playoff eligibility on the line Friday night at Almquist Field for both the hosting Rock Island Rocks and visiting Geneseo Maple Leafs, a victory for each was of utmost importance.

With Geneseo hosting Moline next week and Rocky hitting the road to Quincy, a win now was especially urgent.

The Leafs gained momentum toward halftime and did not let go as it posted a 36-22 Western Big 6 Conference victory to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2017.

Geneseo (5-3, 4-2 WB6) outscored Rocky 29-8 in the second half as quarterback AJ Weller threw for two touchdowns and rushed for over 130 yards and a score. Jaron Neal had 166 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win.

Rock Island (4-4, 3-3 Big 6) took a quick 14-0 lead behind a touchdown catch by Desmond Woodson and a rushing score from Quonterrion Brooks. Geneseo turned it over on downs in between Rocky scores.

The Rocks got a turnover as Niyogushima Fiston intercepted Weller inside the five, but Rocky would then turn it over on downs.

The tide started to turn in Geneseo's favor as Weller hit Jacob Rapps on fourth and nine for a 19-yard touchdown with 15 seconds until halftime. Rocky fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Geneseo had additional shots at the end zone, but a touchdown pass was dropped as time expired.

Neal's touchdown run and a two-point push put the Leafs up 15-14 after a Rocky offsides penalty.

Rocky struck back on a Brooks 20-yard run and two-point rush to go up 22-15, capping a 92-yard drive, but the Geneseo rushing attack could not be slowed.

Jaden Weinzierl's 7-yard score capped a 65-second drive that tied the game with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

Rocky managed a fourth-and-one stop to take over at its own 42, but Geneseo returned the favor with a fourth-down stuff at its own five.

Weller drove the Leafs for another score as Weinzierl's 5-yard catch put the Leafs up 29-22 with 4:26 to play.

Rocky went three and out and Weller put the icing on the playoff-eligibility-clinching win with his final score with 1:51 to play. Rocky turned it over on downs as the Leafs ended in the victory formation.

"We've just got to do a better job of doing assignment-sound football," Rocky coach Ben Hammer said.