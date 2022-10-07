Big second half lifts Panthers to their first win in almost a year

Even with no postseason to look forward to, the United Township football team had something to play for Friday night in East Moline.

Hosting Alleman, the Panthers were looking to get in the win column for the first time this fall and snap an eight-game losing streak going back to the final two weeks of the 2021 campaign.

On a cool evening at the Soule Bowl, United Township junior quarterback/wide receiver Korey Randle brought the heat by rushing for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and adding a receiving TD to fuel the Panthers' 47-6 victory.

"Korey's a very dynamic athlete, and we were going to try and get him the ball, especially with (junior quarterback Matthew Kelley) out," said UT coach Nick Welch. "He's a very special player who loves football, and not just playing on Friday nights. He's a great kid to coach."

Friday's win was almost one year to the day since United Township (1-6, 1-4 Big 6) last tasted victory — a 48-7 win over Alleman (1-6, 0-5) on Oct. 8, 2021.

That win had the Panthers at 4-3 and within sight of their first IHSA playoff appearance since 2001, but losses to Galesburg and Sterling dashed those hopes.

A 19-point third quarter enabled the Panthers to gradually take control. After Randle scored his second rushing touchdown on a one-yard run, he hauled in a 32-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Christian Peterson to put the hosts up 19-0.

"Even though our starting quarterback was out, our sophomore stepped up, and I'm proud of him," said Randle, who finished with 142 total yards. "I felt like he just had to get the jitters out. He stepped up and did his job."

Starting in place of the injured Kelley, Peterson delivered a solid performance. Battling through several early drops, he completed six of 14 passes for 78 yards.

"It was just another game," said Peterson. "I trusted in my arm and in my guys. What Korey does, opens up the defense more and gives us more ways to score."

Largely held in check up until late in the third quarter, the Pioneers broke out to get on the board as quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede hit Kaleb Skeffington with a 24-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 19-6.

VanDeHeede set up the touchdown with a 28-yard strike to Andrew Torres, followed by a 21-yard pass to Quentin Fonseca. Alleman then recovered an onside kick to get the ball back at the UT 49-yard line.

"We told the guys that if we scored, we were going to go to the onside kick," said Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne. "Being down 19-6, that was the perfect moment. We just need to get it in the end zone. We needed to counterpunch."

However, that opportunity was denied as UT's Sylvestre Dzadu intercepted VanDeHeede and returned the ball 30 yards, with a 15-yard horse-collar penalty tacked on at the end of the play.

That led to Randle's third rushing TD of the night, a one-yard run that staked the Panthers to a 25-6 lead after three.

UT iced the game in the fourth quarter with TD runs of 62 and 58 yards by freshman Isaiah Navarrete (140 yards on four carries) and a 37-yard touchdown run by Jacob Gutierrez.

"We had to blow the door open," said Peterson, "and we got it done in the second half."

United Township struck quickly when Damion Wells recovered a fumble at the Alleman 24-yard line. On the Panthers' first play from scrimmage, Randle lined up in the wildcat formation, took the snap and scampered 24 yards to the end zone.

"They were a little worried when I'd go to quarterback, then back to wide receiver," said Randle. "They were trying to contain me, and that opened things up for the others."

On their next series, the Panthers looked primed to add to their six-point lead when Randle ripped off a 30-yard gain to put the ball at Alleman's 22.

However, a 15-yard cut-block penalty hurt UT, and two dropped passes on third and fourth down resulted in the Pioneers holding and taking over at their 29-yard line.

Toward the end of the opening quarter, the Panthers again marched into Alleman territory. On the first play of the second period, Randle picked up 13 yards to give the hosts first-and-goal at the nine.

Again, UT came up empty as Alleman senior tackle Charlie Jagusah recovered a third down fumble at the Pioneers' 10. The Panthers' subsequent possession started at the Alleman 39, but they could not cash in.

The Pioneers followed up with their best drive of the first half, advancing to the UT 39-yard line after benefiting from a 15-yard pass interference penalty, but were unable to convert that opportunity into points.

Late in the first half, a 34-yard pass from Peterson to Randle that would have put the ball at Alleman's 12-yard line was wiped out by holding. That ultimately kept it a 6-0 game at halftime.

"That was the thing," said Dieudonne. "We kept telling the kids to keep fighting, and that our offense would solve the riddle."