Big third quarter ignites Clinton past Central

Nate Herrig’s message was fairly straightforward in the locker room at halftime Thursday night.

“We couldn’t come in and draw up some crazy play,” the Clinton High School football coach said. “It was, ‘Hey, we have to take care of us. If we do our job, play like we can play, we’ll be OK.’”

Message received.

Clinton cleaned up its mistakes and used a punishing ground attack in the third quarter to breeze past Davenport Central 50-27 at Brady Street Stadium.

The River Kings turned the ball over four times and had a punt blocked in the first two quarters but still managed to be deadlocked at halftime. They didn’t commit a turnover in the second half.

Quarterback Addison Binnie rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns while tailback Ajai Russell finished with 133 rushing yards and two scores. Binnie also threw a pair of touchdowns and Russell had a receiving touchdown.

“Coach just really got after us at half, honestly,” Russell said. “We knew what had to be done, we just weren’t executing it. He really lit that fire under us. We came out and executed."

Clinton outscored Central 22-0 in the third quarter to seize control.

Russell had a 40-yard touchdown on the River Kings’ opening possession of the half to give them the lead.

After a Central punt, Clinton struck quickly.

Binnie darted 55 yards down the sideline and then Russell bounced off four or five Blue Devil defenders for a 23-yard scoring run to make it 37-21.

"He's very hard to take down," Herrig said. "He runs hard and gives you everything he’s got every single play."

The River Kings needed only two more plays on their next series. Binnie found JhiKeith McGraw for an 18-yard pass and then Binnie sprinted 24 yards for a touchdown.

“We were running the ball and getting downhill,” Binnie said. “The offensive line gets all the credit. They really stepped it up, and we were able to run right behind them.”

Herrig said he challenged his veteran offensive line at intermission.

"They responded to the challenge and did a nice job," he noted.

Clinton fell 3 yards short of a tying touchdown in the final seconds at home against Davenport West last Friday. The River Kings bounced right back less than a week later with their highest point total in Herrig’s three seasons and 364 total yards.

“Last week’s game didn’t define us,” Binnie said.

“They’re a tough group,” Herrig said. “They show up every single day ready to work. We challenged them this week. We told them you’ve got to finish. We took some plays off last week, but they were resilient and did a nice job.”

Central (0-2) never advanced the ball past midfield in its Week 1 loss to Central DeWitt. The Blue Devils, though, scored on their first two possessions Thursday.

Charles Jones had a 1-yard touchdown run, and he hauled in a pass from Tatum Roselle for a 75-yard score in the first quarter. Roselle also had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

However, the Blue Devils could not sustain in the second half.

They finished the game with only 3 rushing yards on 36 attempts and were penalized 16 times for 120 yards.

Clinton is back home next Friday to face Central DeWitt (1-0). Central heads to Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids for a Thursday night clash against Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1).

“We have to continue to build on this as we get ready for DeWitt,” Herrig said.