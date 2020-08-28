Bloom seals win for Central DeWitt with late INT

“We just came out and said we’re going to keep it as simple as possible and let you guys tackle and make plays.”

Using that simple mindset, Central DeWitt quickly jumped on top, taking the opening drive 57 yards in four plays, capped by a 31-yard touchdown run by Sailor to take a 7-0 lead just 1 minute, 24 seconds into the game.

Kaiden Muhl then intercepted Denniston, setting up a 12-play, 78-yard drive that was capped by Sailor’s second TD of the night, a 9-yard carry to put the Sabers up 14-0 with 9:05 left in the second quarter.

Sailor rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries in the first half, but only carried the ball once in the second half, finishing with 96 yards.

“Last year, he was one of the kids that got banged up early and never recovered," Streets said. "He did a nice job tonight. Not much you can do about cramps, especially when six other guys got them."

Ottumwa got on the board with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Denniston to Trae Swartz to cut the lead to 14-7 with 1:39 left in the third quarter, than got the ball right back as the Sabers fumbled the ball on the first play of their following drive.

However, the Saber defense held, aided by a holding penalty, to force a turnover on downs.