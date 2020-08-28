Bloom seals win for Central DeWitt with late INT

DEWITT — Already playing quarterback and punter for Central DeWitt, senior Henry Bloom wasn’t preparing to see a snap on defense this season.
But with Garrett Sailor dealing with cramping issues in the second half, Bloom stepped in at safety and came up with the play of the game, intercepting Ottumwa quarterback Adam Denniston to seal a 14-7 win in the season opener Friday at Birney Field.
“I haven’t taken one snap on defense in practice so it was kind of new, but I stepped in and tried my best,” Bloom said. “I read the quarterback’s eyes and saw him read it the whole time, just went up and made the play.”
Central DeWitt (1-0) was given one day to prepare for its opponent, originally scheduled to play Maquoketa. However, after the Cardinals were placed in a 14-day quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test, the Sabers had to search for an opponent.
Enter Ottumwa (0-1), also looking for a game after its contest with Burlington was scratched.
Instead of a Class 2A opponent, the Sabers had less than 24 hours to prepare for a bigger Class 4A foe.
“The worst part is, you go from a spread team with Maquoketa that throws all over the place to a Wing-T," Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said. "You’re kind of frustrated because you just worked your butt off for your rival all week and then now, you find out you’ve got to change everything.
“We just came out and said we’re going to keep it as simple as possible and let you guys tackle and make plays.”
Using that simple mindset, Central DeWitt quickly jumped on top, taking the opening drive 57 yards in four plays, capped by a 31-yard touchdown run by Sailor to take a 7-0 lead just 1 minute, 24 seconds into the game.
Kaiden Muhl then intercepted Denniston, setting up a 12-play, 78-yard drive that was capped by Sailor’s second TD of the night, a 9-yard carry to put the Sabers up 14-0 with 9:05 left in the second quarter.
Sailor rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries in the first half, but only carried the ball once in the second half, finishing with 96 yards.
“Last year, he was one of the kids that got banged up early and never recovered," Streets said. "He did a nice job tonight. Not much you can do about cramps, especially when six other guys got them."
Ottumwa got on the board with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Denniston to Trae Swartz to cut the lead to 14-7 with 1:39 left in the third quarter, than got the ball right back as the Sabers fumbled the ball on the first play of their following drive.
However, the Saber defense held, aided by a holding penalty, to force a turnover on downs.
With Sailor out of the game, the Sabers only gained 69 yards of offense in the second half after piling up 175 in the first, but every time Ottumwa got the ball back, Central DeWitt's defense made the plays it needed to grab the win, including intercepting Denniston three times.
"We are just going to keep going out and having fun," said Bloom, who also rushed for 36 yards and threw for 31. "We have confidence we can compete with anybody."
