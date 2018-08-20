Davenport Central's football program has been trending under Ben Sacco's leadership.
It recorded only one win in his first season. It collected three victories in his second year. It won six times and made the round of 16 in the Class 4A playoffs for the first time in 25 years last fall.
"Things have changed a lot since coach Sacco has been here," junior Michael Moran said. "There is an outline of what we need to do to be a good team and good teammates."
Still, the ending to last season shows there is more room for growth.
The Blue Devils were stymied by Bettendorf 35-0 in the regular-season finale. They were clobbered 50-0 by North Scott in the playoffs, a game in which several of their marquee players didn't participate because of off-the-field issues.
"It was good to go to the playoffs and get that exposure, but there is still a lot to prove for Central football," senior linebacker Eli Wallace admitted. "I want to see us cement our place at the top and show last year's (six wins) weren't a fluke."
When asked what the next step for Central was, Sacco didn't base it on victories or making a deeper run in the postseason.
"It is character-driven," Sacco said. "When we go back and watch our film from last year, we were a little sloppy and made some poor choices at times. To build on this program, we need to do things with class and play clean football.
"If we can do that, we'll be able to compete with a lot of people."
Wallace said that has been a focal point for the Blue Devils in the preseason. False start and unsportsmanlike penalties derailed Central at times last season, particularly against upper-tier opponents.
Central averaged seven points per game in its four losses to North Scott (twice), Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids Prairie. It registered 47.7 in its six victories.
"With kids we've had that graduated in the past, it is hard to change the mentality set in by other coaches," Sacco said. "These kids have the mentality that we want."
Sacco believes Central has the potential to field its best defensive team in his four years.
Rush end Diontrel Wommack (16.5 tackles for loss), Wallace and strong safety Nick Fleming are the leaders of that unit.
Nose guard Manny McGowan also returns along with linebacker Alonzo Wilkinson. Levon Bellemy, who had a strong junior season, has moved out of state.
Dajion Greer (defensive tackle), Sam Strang (defensive end), Moran (free safety) and Dane Howard (cornerback) are expected to be significant contributors.
"I really feel at a lot of spots on defense we've upgraded from last year," Sacco said. "That's why we're pretty excited about our defense."
Adin DeLaRosa returns at quarterback. He threw for 1,182 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and Sacco said DeLaRosa has spent considerable time improving his throwing mechanics.
DeLaRosa also might be one of Central's primary ball carriers. Central has to replace Jatoviay Hill after he rushed for 1,438 yards and 22 touchdowns.
"I just feel more active, more involved," DeLaRosa said. "I came in last year as a junior and learned from the older kids. This year, I feel more comfortable. I've become more of a leader for our team."
Sacco points to Howard, Wommack and junior Jadon Leach as the favorites to replace Hill in the backfield. Israel Taylor, who had 25 grabs for 316 yards, is back at receiver and is joined by Will Fleming and Malaki Shell.
Strang (tight end) and Wallace (halfback) are options in the passing game, too.
"We have a lot of guys in the 6-foot to 6-foot-1 range and 200 to 215 pounds," Sacco said. "They are guys you can build a football team around."
Senior Carter Mahon and juniors Jake Bender and Javari Terrell lead the offensive line. Lucas Hummel, 39 of 43 on point-after attempts, returns as the kicker.
"We'll definitely tailor our offense to the type of kids we have and see what works," Sacco said. "We have a really good understanding of who we're going to be on defense right now, but offensively that's going to be a developing thing."
Central faces five teams that won at least five games last season, including district foes Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Bettendorf in the final three weeks of the season.
Wallace said with the culture in place and the talent returning, the Blue Devils can be in the mix for a playoff berth come October.
"We're definitely still hungry," Wallace said. "We can never say we've made it yet because we haven't been to the (UNI-Dome, state semifinals) in a long time.
"We put in a lot of work this offseason. We're ready to prove it out on the field together."