Blue Devils focus on eliminating self-inflicted mistakes

During the first five seasons of Ben Sacco’s tenure, it has not necessarily been a lack of talent that has prevented Davenport Central's football program from getting over the threshold.
It has been self-inflicted mistakes, on and off the field. Penalties. Turnovers. Missed tackles. Players suspended for poor academics or behavior.
“We keep trying different things and nothing has stuck,” Sacco said. “It comes down to the kids and their desire to be different.
“It is a mindset, a mentality. If you’re going to be a certain way for 20 hours a day and then come to football practice and try and flip that switch, you mess up and make mistakes. If you’re doing structured, consistent routines throughout the whole day, you come to football and it is part of your overall day. That’s the battle.”
Sacco believes he has a squad again this season that can be very competitive, particularly with a new schedule that sees the Blue Devils face only two teams during the regular season which reached the Round of 16 in the playoffs last year in Bettendorf and Iowa City West.
It boils down to if Central can get out of its own way.
“I feel like the coaches have taken more of a strict path this year,” senior quarterback Nate Hummel said. “It has really been beneficial even though it might rub off wrong on some players. Dumb flags and our tempers have gotten the best of us at times.”
The Blue Devils have almost 30 players on their varsity roster, more than half are seniors. They have gone 3-6 and 2-7 the past two seasons.
“We’re holding each other accountable for our mistakes,” receiver Kellan Rush said. “If people don’t show up to practice, there is always punishment. We have what we need to be successful.
“We don’t have the most (players), but everybody here is dedicated. I rather have quality over quantity.”
Central, in fact, has two quarterbacks returning from last year.
Corbin Simatovich started the season under center until a shoulder injury sidelined him. Hummel stepped in and led a run-heavy attack.
Simatovich and Hummel are both taking snaps in practice.
"It is very conceivable that Hummel and (Simatovich) will be in the backfield at the same time throughout the course of the season," Sacco said.
Hummel has spent time in the offseason watching film and working on the passing game, an area he didn't feel comfortable with last fall.
"I've always been more of a runner," Hummel said, "so the passing has definitely been hard to learn. I'm trying to be more 50-50 than 90-10.
"It is more confidence than anything. I like to run more, but I need to be able to throw and open that game up more."
The Blue Devils have options on the perimeter with Rush (22 receptions, 333 yards last year), Dylan Graves (17 catches, 187 yards), junior Charles Jones and sophomore Ty Harmsen.
Jones hasn't played football since the seventh grade, but Sacco said he's been a "breath of fresh air" with his athleticism and work ethic.
"We went from one philosophy of ground and pound to having a little bit more flexibility once camp started," Sacco said.
"You'll see a little more diversity this year with our offense," Rush said.
Central has Reyes Lira, Marshal McDermott and Cadence McDowell leading the offensive line. Raymond Robinson is among those back on the defensive front.
Alonzo Duarte, Antwyon Lowery, Brady Riessen and Romain Hudson are in the middle of the defense with Hummel and Cortez Goodwin at outside linebacker.
Jake Jantzi and Graves anchor the back end of a unit which came up with 13 takeaways a season ago.
"We've been to a lot of 7-on-7 and our coverage is looking really good," Graves said. "Our linebackers are hard-hitting, so I think we'll be fine there."
Central has had only one winning season in the last decade. It has consistently hovered around three to four wins a season.
Sacco said this group might possess the most physical strength of any he's had at Central.
"Coach (Anthony) Whittemeyer and coach (Alex) Berg have slowly converted the weight room to a place kids want to be in and are proud of," Sacco noted. "We have guys doing things more consistently than we ever have."
Ultimately, it comes back to avoiding the silly miscues.
Penalties often have had the Blue Devils' offense playing behind the chains or the defense failing to get off the field.
"This year just feels a little different," Hummel said. "I get the sense guys are a little more serious and more intense. Hopefully, it will pay off during the season."
The goal is having a chance at playing behind the regular-season finale on Oct. 22.
"There is a lot of motivation, especially with how we performed last year," Graves said. "With a lot of seniors returning starters from last year, we're hungry to have a good season here."