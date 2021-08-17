Blue Devils focus on eliminating self-inflicted mistakes

During the first five seasons of Ben Sacco’s tenure, it has not necessarily been a lack of talent that has prevented Davenport Central's football program from getting over the threshold.

It has been self-inflicted mistakes, on and off the field. Penalties. Turnovers. Missed tackles. Players suspended for poor academics or behavior.

“We keep trying different things and nothing has stuck,” Sacco said. “It comes down to the kids and their desire to be different.

“It is a mindset, a mentality. If you’re going to be a certain way for 20 hours a day and then come to football practice and try and flip that switch, you mess up and make mistakes. If you’re doing structured, consistent routines throughout the whole day, you come to football and it is part of your overall day. That’s the battle.”

Sacco believes he has a squad again this season that can be very competitive, particularly with a new schedule that sees the Blue Devils face only two teams during the regular season which reached the Round of 16 in the playoffs last year in Bettendorf and Iowa City West.

It boils down to if Central can get out of its own way.