Ben Sacco has done plenty to bring Davenport Central's football program back to respectability.
After a 1-8 finish in his first year in 2015, the Blue Devils improved on that win total in each of the next two seasons, which included a playoff berth in 2017.
But if there's one thing Central needs to focus on to take that next step, it's finishing.
The Blue Devils have struggled to close out recent seasons, including last year when the team dropped its final two games to finish 4-5. A win in either game would have solidified a second straight playoff berth for Central.
"I think the emphasis is you never know when your last play is going to be," Sacco said. "We want to go 100 percent all the time. We want to finish every drill, we want to finish every tackle, we want to finish every run to the best of our ability because you don't know if I'm going to roll my ankle on the next play or if we're going to get a playoff game. The emphasis is on every play and every game and every situation, finishing it to the best of our ability."
Seeing their playoff hopes slip through their fingers has added an added level of motivation for this season, which opens Friday at Muscatine.
"It makes us hungry for this year. We've had to sit there with that feeling for nine months," senior defensive end Sam Strang said. "We just need to start out fast and finish games, the way we did two years ago. We had flashes of that last year but we just couldn't get it done."
As Strang noted, Central started out slow last year, enduring a 1-3 start before figuring out its identity and putting together a three-game win streak. A big part of that midseason success was the emergence of Diontrel Wommack, who rushed for 790 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
Though Wommack has graduated, the Blue Devils don't think it will take as long to click this year.
"Not having to figure things out on the fly and walking into that game against Muscatine knowing what we have and what we're able to accomplish should put us in a much better starting position than the season before," Sacco said. "We're a team that has a great nucleus and we're kind of on that tipping point to where we could tip towards the direction where we're a really good football team or we could tip towards the direction where we're just more of the same Davenport Central.
"If we can learn and come together as a team and promote each other in a positive way ... that will go a long way towards us being different."
Central returns the most offensive experience on its line, which Sacco thinks could be made up of all seniors.
Dane Howard will be the lead back after rushing for 126 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last year while Jadon Leach will also have an increased role in his senior year.
Mike Moran takes the reins at quarterback after the graduation of Adin DeLaRosa. Moran grew up playing quarterback before reaching the varsity team last year as the team's starting safety. He'll play both ways this year and welcomes the challenge.
"I love it. It's all about competing and everyone's goal is to be the best so that's what I'm pushing myself to be," said Moran, who had 34.5 tackles and one interception last year. "I like being able to get out there because I think I'm a good leader. In the huddle, I'm able to talk to my teammates again, which I like doing."
Moran will have a big target to throw to in senior Israel Taylor. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Taylor caught 44 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns last year and is eager to take on an even bigger role as a senior.
"Hopefully I can improve and build off the last few years. I've worked really hard to watch myself play, know what my weaknesses are and build off of them this offseason," Taylor said. "I've tried to take on more of a leadership role on this team, the past couple years I haven't really been that guy. I'm trying to this year and I know what it takes to win on the varsity level."
Defensively, the Blue Devils will be led by Strang. The 6-3, 210-pound senior had seven sacks last year and will have a lot on his shoulders as Central graduated six of its top eight tacklers from last season.
"I want to be a good leader to the young guys," Strang said. "I expect myself to just be the player that my coaches want me to be and what the school expects out of me. I expect to be a very good defensive player and very good to the coaches and my teammates."
All three mentioned being a leader as one of their biggest goals for the season. If everything tips in the right direction, their leadership could be a big part of how the season unfolds.
"I want us to be fast, physical and just put the pedal down and go," Sacco said. "That's the identity I want out of our guys and I want our play to do the talking."