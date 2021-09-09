Blue Devils race past J-Hawks

The outcome was never in doubt after Dylan Graves returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown Thursday night.
Still, Ben Sacco and the Davenport Central football team didn’t walk off the turf at Brady Street Stadium completely satisfied with how things transpired in a 49-7 triumph over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Jefferson, with just 19 varsity players in uniform, managed to rush for 252 yards, ran twice the number of offensive plays as Central and compiled 17 first downs.
“We didn’t play very sound, especially on defense,” Sacco said. “I thought (Jefferson) was much better at the line of scrimmage than us. If we’re going to win more football games down the road, how we practice and how we go about football has to change.
“It has to be more business-like or the rest of our season is going to be rough.”
Sacco said his team had a very poor week of practice. Several players missed Monday’s holiday workout and Tuesday’s session was not sharp.
“We saw Jefferson had been outscored (147-0) the first two games and we walked through practice like it was going to be an easy win,” Graves said. “We can’t be like that.”
The Blue Devils (2-1) did more than enough on offense to offset the sloppy defensive effort.
Quarterback Nate Hummel rushed for four touchdowns and 124 yards on just six attempts. Antwyion Lowery and Zai Miller also had rushing scores for the Blue Devils, who averaged more than 12.5 yards per carry and finished with 301 rushing yards.
“Our offense has weapons everywhere,” Graves said. “It is hard for defenses to pick up on it.”
Hummel was quick to credit the boys in the trenches — Kyle Balk, Charlie Benge, Reyes Lira, Cadence McDowell, Marshall McDermott and tight end Kellan Rush.
Central has scored 121 points in three games.
“Those guys on the line are doing amazing,” Hummel said. “They’re just a force for me. I’ve been in the weight room with them since my freshman year and it is fun to see them all develop.
“It is a senior group with one junior, so it is the last year playing football for a lot of them. I can tell they want it more.”
Hummel had scoring runs of 10, 16, 39 and 5 yards in the opening half. Central ran only 14 offensive plays in the first two quarters and netted 232 yards and 35 points.
Graves’ kickoff return triggered the onslaught.
“I always thought we had a chance to take a couple kickoffs back every season here,” Sacco said, “and this year we have two so far. That’s a huge bonus in both of those games.
“Offensively, I thought we were extremely good.”
Jefferson scored its first points of the season on the final play of the half, a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kay’Zure Lewis to Andreas Williams that went through a Central defender’s hands.
Despite a shortage of bodies, Jefferson continued to plug away and finished the game with 313 yards. It was undone on offense by nine fumbles (three lost).
“Jefferson has some really good players, but they’ve only got like 20 guys,” Sacco said. “That is a tough situation for them because you can’t practice scout team during the week. They played really hard tonight, and I didn’t feel our guys were ready to play this week.”
Central has Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium next Friday and then hosts Bettendorf in two weeks.
“We’ve had some pretty great practices this year, but this week was a little bit slack,” Hummel said. “It was a great ending to the week, but we’ve got to change things up if we’re going to try and beat West and Bettendorf the next few weeks.”