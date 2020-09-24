Blue Devils romp depleted Falcons to collect first win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaten and battered by two state-ranked opponents and perennial power Bettendorf the past three weeks, Davenport Central's football team needed a performance to feel good about heading into October.

The Blue Devils did just that Thursday night. Emphatically.

Powered by 24 points in the opening quarter and four first-half turnovers from Davenport West, Central cruised to its first win of the season with a 59-0 rout of the winless Falcons at Brady Street Stadium.

“Being battle-tested helped us in this game,” Central coach Ben Sacco said. “We’ve played really tough teams, and outside of the Assumption game, we competed for a quarter or a half against those teams.

“It helped us grow into the position where we had an opportunity to have success and we took advantage of it.”

Limited to just one touchdown in the past two weeks against Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, Central scored on all six first-half possessions, racked up nearly 400 yards of offense and never punted in the game.

Nate Hummel, making his second start at quarterback replacing the injured Corbin Simatovich, connected with Nazir Rogers on a bubble screen for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive.