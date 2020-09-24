Blue Devils romp depleted Falcons to collect first win

Beaten and battered by two state-ranked opponents and perennial power Bettendorf the past three weeks, Davenport Central's football team needed a performance to feel good about heading into October.
The Blue Devils did just that Thursday night. Emphatically.
Powered by 24 points in the opening quarter and four first-half turnovers from Davenport West, Central cruised to its first win of the season with a 59-0 rout of the winless Falcons at Brady Street Stadium.
“Being battle-tested helped us in this game,” Central coach Ben Sacco said. “We’ve played really tough teams, and outside of the Assumption game, we competed for a quarter or a half against those teams.
“It helped us grow into the position where we had an opportunity to have success and we took advantage of it.”
Limited to just one touchdown in the past two weeks against Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, Central scored on all six first-half possessions, racked up nearly 400 yards of offense and never punted in the game.
Nate Hummel, making his second start at quarterback replacing the injured Corbin Simatovich, connected with Nazir Rogers on a bubble screen for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive.
“We’ve been working that play a lot in practice,” Hummel said. “Naz is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in my life. He just ran that so perfectly and it hit him in the stomach. It was a perfect way to start the game.
“From there, it was just a blur."
Hummel completed six of 10 passes for 124 yards. He also had 96 rushing yards, including a 13-yard touchdown carry for Central’s second score.
In the past two games, Hummel has accounted for more than 450 total yards.
“He’s performed extremely well given the short amount of reps he’s had,” Sacco said. “He’s more of a runner, but he’s throwing the ball a lot better than I anticipated.
“He’s provided a good spark for us offensively.”
Hummel and Rogers hooked up on a 30-yard touchdown to start the third quarter.
Bryan Mitchell, Dane Howard, Zaie Miller and Brian Morris had rushing touchdowns for Central, which recorded its first win since beating West last season — a span of eight games.
West (0-5) came into the game short-handed. The Falcons had approximately 10 players in quarantine because of COVID-19, according to school officials.
“It devastated a couple key position groups,” West coach Brandon Krusey said. “We’re already young and inexperienced in a lot of places.”
Once the game started, about everything went wrong for the Falcons.
They lost 10 yards and went three and out on their first possession.
They failed to recover a short kickoff following Central's first touchdown.
They fumbled on the first snap following the Blue Devils' second score.
They also had four passes intercepted, all leading to Central touchdowns.
West was shut out for the fourth time in five games. It finished with 25 rushing yards and 72 yards through the air.
“I don’t think we can pull much good (out of this film) or even teaching points,” Krusey said. “We just got dominated today. We'll come back Monday and try to get better."
Central, meanwhile, hopes this can be a springboard. The Blue Devils play city-rival Davenport North next Friday and close the regular season at Muscatine.
“North is going to be a really fun game, a battle,” Hummel said. “We got blown out last year by them, so we’ll be ready for redemption. That’s going to be our game of the year.”
