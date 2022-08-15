Blue Devils see hike in numbers, excitement under Berg

If there has been a couple of areas that have hindered the development of Davenport Central High School's football program the past several seasons it has been a lack of bodies and the inability to recover from in-game obstacles.

When Alex Berg took over as the program’s head coach last winter, a priority for him was improving the numbers at Central and instilling a “we before me” mentality.

Central has yet to play a game, but Berg has been encouraged about the uptick in participation and the unselfish behavior he has witnessed through summer workouts and the start of fall camp.

With more than 30 juniors, Central has approximately 45 players out for football in the upper two grade levels and a little more than 90 individuals in grades 9-12.

“We have a fun atmosphere, the energy is high and kids are getting after it,” Berg said. “They’re really enjoying being here, and we’re slowly getting buy-in from everybody.”

Central went to the Simpson College camp in Indianola earlier this summer and had 58 players involved. The Blue Devils had 80% of their team compete at the St. Ambrose camp earlier this month.

“Freshmen through varsity, the guys are telling other guys this is fun,” Berg said. “They’re having fun with teammates and the energy we’re bringing as a coaching staff is pretty hard to match.”

Junior strong safety and running back Jake Jantzi said the morale is much better in practice.

“Practice is more of a fun environment now,” Jantzi noted. “We’re doing things that are making us better, and they’re fun at the same time.”

The key is sustaining the numbers and the excitement level. Academic issues and suspensions have plagued Central’s depth during the season in recent years.

“We’re not going to be selfish anymore,” Berg said. “We’re not going to make silly decisions not only that affect me as an individual but affect our team.

“We’re working on building that culture shift change.”

Berg, the offensive coordinator on Ben Sacco’s staff a year ago and a former player at St. Ambrose University, is the school’s strength and conditioning coach. His passion in the weight room and on the field has rubbed off on his players.

“There is a lot more energy out here,” receiver Charles Jones said.

Central, though, has very little experience returning. Of the 30 players back from last year’s 3-6 varsity squad, only a half-dozen played extended snaps.

The Blue Devils will have a new quarterback and five new linemen on offense.

Junior Tatum Roselle is the front runner to succeed Nate Hummel under center. Berg said the entire starting offensive line will be comprised of juniors as there is only one senior lineman in the program.

Former University of Iowa standout and NFL player Julian Vandervelde is coaching the linemen, which is led by Jackson Feehan and Estevan Prescott.

“Where we lack experience the most is up front, but the guys are hungry and excited for the challenge," Berg said. "Plus, I have complete faith and trust in a guy like (Vandervelde) who played in the NFL.”

While the offense was run-heavy with Hummel in 2021, Central will look to utilize Roselle’s precision in the passing game and its multiple running backs.

“Tatum is a guy that’s going to put the ball in the right spot and command the offense,” Berg said. “If guys are out of position, he’ll put them where they need to be."

Romain Hudson and Jantzi will see a lion’s share of the carries according to Berg, but junior Datayveon Fair could work himself into the rotation as Berg would prefer to have a "three-headed monster" in the backfield.

Jones, who has added more than 20 pounds since a year ago and is up to 208, is the featured target on the outside after catching 22 passes for 414 yards last fall.

“Noticing the weight I was and all the hits I took last year, it did take a toll,” Jones said. “I knew by putting on some more pounds, I would be able to absorb more. I wanted to have a bigger physique.”

The goal for the Blue Devils is to play fast, which means simplifying the playbook.

"The more that our kids are thinking," Berg said, "the slower they're going to be on the field."

Berg points to Ben Strang (defensive end), Cadence McDowell (linebacker) and Jantzi (strong safety) as the vocal leaders of the defense. Ty Harmsen is back after collecting 25.5 tackles in the secondary while junior Walid Botcho will line up on the opposite end of Strang.

“As long as we get 11 guys to the ball, everybody moving and doing their assignments, I think we’re going to have a really good defense this year,” Jantzi said.

The schedule is favorable early with the first four games against teams Central either beat or were competitive against last year in Central DeWitt, Clinton, Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Davenport West.

But for it turn into a special season, the Blue Devils understand the importance of not wilting when adverse situations arise.

In those instances, Berg said it is vital for his team to rally around each other and not point fingers or yell at each other.

“A big issue for us in the past is when we hit a rough spot, instead of trying to catch up and work harder, we tend to roll over,” McDowell said. “We’re trying to fight through that.

"The chemistry is pretty amazing and we're challenging each other to be our best."