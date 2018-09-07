After getting beaten badly last week against North Scott, the Davenport Central football team felt like it had to get some of its pride back.
What better way to do it than against one of your city rivals.
Taking advantage of early errors by Davenport North and riding a stout defensive effort, the Blue Devils took down the Wildcats, 42-15, in a non-district contest at Brady Street Stadium on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (1-2) denied the Wildcats (2-1) their best start in school history by allowing just 174 total yards and creating five turnovers which they turned into 28 points. North jumped out to a 23-0 by the half and was not seriously challenged from there.
Senior defensive tackle Manuel McGowan Sierrano, who had two sacks and a fumble recovery, said Central wanted to show everyone that last week's performance was not who it was.
"We just worked a lot harder this week and were really focused up," McGowan Sierrano said. "We watched a lot of film (from North Scott) to see what mistakes we made, and we corrected them. It was not us at all last week, and I think we proved that."
Central coach Ben Sacco thought McGowan Sierrano along with Diontrel Wommack, Sam Strang and Dajion Greer were way more physical at the point of attack on the defensive line.
"We definitely challenged those guys," Sacco said. "It was good that we were really physical because we weren't very physical those first two games and tackling was an issue. But we came out and just tackled a lot better and played with enthusiasm."
Special teams put the Wildcats in a hole they could not dig out of. North's first three punt attempts ended in a fumble return for a TD by Jadon Leach, a possession for Central inside the 25 and a safety.
Leach had a 12-yard TD run on the possession and before the game was barely 10 minutes old, Central was up 16-0.
"We just had way too many mistakes early, and we got outplayed," North coach Brandon Krusey said. "They were just better than us tonight."
Adin DeLaRosa hit Will Flemming for a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to make it 23-0. Leach later caught a screen pass for a 23-yard touchdown, and Mike Moran added a 30-yard run for a score in the second half for Central.
Malakai Shell finished things off by returning an interception 48 yards for score late in the contest for the Blue Devils.
Cade Sheedy returned an interception 13 yards for a TD for North while Elisjsha Wiseman had a 1-yard TD run for the Wildcats as well.