Blue Devils wake up, beat Falcons in playoff opener

"It was scary at first, but a switch turned on in me and it was like, this is the last game you could play, so you've got to kick it in," Robinson said. "In the first half, I was tripping a lot, but once I stopped being on the ground as much and started making plays, and my coach stopped yelling at me as much, that's when I felt like the switch had flipped."

West was led by senior RJ Molloy, who had 34 carries for 187 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown, just the second touchdown scored this season by the Falcons.

West entered the night averaging just 1.5 yards per carry and only had 269 total rushing yards as a team, but Molloy was elusive all night, enjoying a huge final game at Brady Street Stadium for the Falcons, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

"I was happy for him and the linemen in front of him," Krusey said. "It's been a rough year for those guys and we've had a lot of games where we've had negative yardage so we've got some positive things going on. ... It was good for the younger guys to see the run game can do things if you do things right."