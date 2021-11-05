Boilers hope home cooking serves up an Elite Eight berth

IHSA SECOND-ROUND AREA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF MATCHUPS
CLASS 4A: No. 6 Chicago Phillips (8-2) at No. 3 Kewanee (9-1): This afternoon at 1 at KHS Stadium.
First-round recap: While the Wildcats were able to take control in the second half of their first-round win over Dixon at Gately Stadium, outscoring the Dukes 20-6 in the second half to pull away to a 50-26 win, the Boilermakers had to fight from behind before besting Plano 17-14 on sophomore Brady Clark's 40-yard field goal as time expired. At the half, Kewanee trailed 14-0.
Highlights: Clark's game-winning kick was set up by a second-half rally in which senior quarterback Will Bruno scored from a yard out in the third quarter, followed by senior halfback Keyontiss Patterson's game-tying TD with 4:08 left in regulation. Patterson rushed for 87 yards and Bruno threw for 149 yards. ... For Phillips, senior RB Daeshawn Hill rushed for three TDs and junior QB Tyler Turner threw for two more scores against Dixon.
Quarterfinal histories: With a win, Kewanee would advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1999, when the Boilermakers finished 10-2 and reached the 3A quarters; the Boilers also reached the 3A quarterfinals in 1982. ... Phillips has reached the Elite Eight six times, all coming since 2013; the Wildcats reached the 4A quarterfinals four straight seasons from 2013-16, the 5A quarters in ’17 and the 6A quarters in ’18, winning the 4A state title in ’15, the 5A state title in 2017 and finishing second in 4A in ’14.
Kewanee coach Brad Swanson: "They've got athletes all over the place, their quarterback (Turner) has a cannon, their running back (Hill) is very good; they're very good with their skill guys and have a big line. Defensively, they fly to the ball and are fast and physical."
Up next: If Kewanee wins, it would be on the road for next weekend's quarterfinals against the winner between No. 7 Stillman Valley (8-2) and No. 2 Richmond-Burton (10-0).
CLASS 2A: No. 5 Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at No. 13 Kankakee McNamara (6-4): This afternoon at 2 at Bishop McNamara High School.
First-round recap: Opening their first postseason since 2014 at home, the Panthers broke loose in the second half to top Clifton Central 56-20 in a game in which E-P opened up an early 21-point lead and held a 21-6 halftime edge, only to see the Comets get as close as seven and trail just 28-20 before the Panthers scored 28 fourth-quarter points to pull away. ... In their 42-14 win at Knoxville last Saturday, the Fightin' Irish jumped out to a 14-point lead, then answered a late Blue Bullet touchdown with a third score to go up 21-6 at halftime before taking control with a pair of third-quarter TDs.
Highlights: E-P senior quarterback Kolby Franks continued his stellar play last Saturday, racking up 202 of his 260 total yards on the ground, rushing for four touchdowns and connecting with Corey Barnes Jr. and Connor Sibley for two more scores. Sibley also had a rushing TD and Jase Grunder had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. ... The Irish had good balance in their scoring column, as senior QB Brady Bertrand threw for two touchdowns (both to senior wide receiver Colton Provost) and the sophomore duo of Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright each ran for a pair of scores.
Quarterfinal histories: E-P is trying to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in five playoff trips as a co-op as well as the first time in either of its component schools' histories. ... By contrast, Bishop McNamara has reached the quarterfinal round 18 times (nine times in 3A, eight times in 4A and once in 5A), winning 3A state titles in 1982, ’85, ’86, ’87 and 2015 and finishing second in 1978 (3A), 1981 (3A), 1998 (4A) and 2018 (4A).
E-P coach Jesse Abbott: "I don't think I've even mentioned (McNamara's) record to the guys; that's not indicative of what type of team they are and the league they play in (the Metro Suburban Conference's Blue Division). They're a very good team, maybe better than any opponent we've seen. At the same time, we've stressed that at this point, everyone is good, and that includes us. We've made it to the second round, so our guys see that. We're going to put a game plan together and prepare like we have every other week."
Up next: If Erie-Prophetstown wins, it would either travel to face No. 1 Wilmington (10-0) or host No. 9 Sterling Newman (7-3) next week in the quarterfinal round.
CLASS 1A: No. 7 Fulton (8-2) at No. 2 Ottawa Marquette (9-1): This afternoon at 1 at Gould Stadium.
First-round recap: The Steamers dominated from the start in their 42-0 first-round win over Chicago Raby, opening up a 28-point halftime lead with two touchdowns in the first and second quarters. ... The Crusaders likewise set the tone early in their 32-7 opening victory over Princeville, building a 20-point lead by halftime.
Highlights: A pair of touchdown runs by senior fullback Keegan VanKampen and two TD passes from senior quarterback Patrick Lower sparked Fulton's first start last week. VanKampen finished with 70 yards on 13 carries, while Lower was nearly perfect through the air, completing 14 of 15 passes for 206 yards; senior wide receiver Brock Mason had six receptions for 101 yards. ... A pair of touchdown passes from Marquette junior quarterback Alex Graham to classmate Tommy Durdan helped loosen up the Princes' defense, which had been keeping the Crusaders' ground game in check.
Quarterfinal histories: Of its seven previous quarterfinal trips, two ended in Class 2A state championships for Fulton (13-0 in 1978; 14-0 in 1991) along with back-to-back 2A Final Four runs in 1999 and 2000; the Steamers also reached the Elite Eight in 1978, 2001 and 2016. ... In recent years, Marquette reached the 1A quarters in 2013 and ’15; the Crusaders reached the 2A Elite Eight in 1983, ’85 and ’94, and in 3A in 1984, when they finishes as state runners-up.
Fulton coach Patrick Lower: "They're a wing-T based team, but they throw the ball a bit more than in years past. They have physical running backs and their linemen move very well. On defense, they're fast to the football, so we've got to be on top of our game. One major thing we need to solidify from last week are penalties; we had some first-half penalities last week that we didn't need. We were able to handle it last week, but the further you get in the playoffs, it's harder to handle."
Up next: If Fulton wins, it would either host No. 3 Forreston (8-2) or hit the road to face No. 6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) in the quarterfinal round.