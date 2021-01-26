Bowman steps down as Maquoketa's football coach

“It was a big factor," Kevin said. “I was blessed.

"When people ask me about criticism and how do you handle that as a coach, I said it’s never really fazed me because when I was a young kid, I had to hold a flashlight for my dad. I learned you’re going to be criticized at a young age.”

Bowman said the spread of the virus during the summer months also played a role in the conclusion of roaming the sidelines.

Outside of the weight room, there were no football activities until August so Bowman couldn’t see his players very often. Plus, the Cardinals did have a two-week pause because of cases.

That got Bowman an early taste of a summer with no coaching responsibilities.

“That was an eye-opener,” he said. “The fact that I don’t have to wake up and do this, do that and I don't have to worry about who’s going to be at 7-on-7 and do I have their equipment for them — the little things that are a headache in the coaching world.”

Maquoketa, according to Bowman, will either be one of the lowest 4A schools or one of the highest 3A schools when the new BED numbers come out that determine classifications for the 2021 football season. The IHSAA recently added a 5A classification for the largest 36 schools.