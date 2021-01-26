Bowman steps down as Maquoketa's football coach

Kevin Bowman knew it was time.
He just waited a handful of months to announce publicly what had been a decision in the midst of the 2020 high school football season.
Over three decades of coaching at Maquoketa High School, his alma mater, Bowman is turning in his headset. He released his letter of resignation on the Cardinals' football Twitter account on Monday.
Bowman spent one year as a volunteer coach, 17 as the head coach of the freshman/sophomore team and the final 15 leading Maquoketa’s varsity squad. He also had more than 15 years coaching high school baseball, junior high track and field as well as junior high and high school wrestling.
The enjoyment of teaching kids values in athletics and life was always his favorite aspect of coaching.
“Really getting to know them and building the relationships,” Bowman said.
Internally, Bowman had feelings of ending his coaching career after the 2020 season. The Cardinals finished 2-4, including a first-round loss in the Class 2A playoffs to West Liberty.
However, life had other plans.
Bowman’s father, Hugh, passed away in November from COVID-19. He was 89 years old.
Hugh Bowman owned a local gas station and didn’t retire until he was 80. That loss put a pause on Kevin Bowman’s inevitable decision.
“It was a big factor," Kevin said. “I was blessed.
"When people ask me about criticism and how do you handle that as a coach, I said it’s never really fazed me because when I was a young kid, I had to hold a flashlight for my dad. I learned you’re going to be criticized at a young age.”
Bowman said the spread of the virus during the summer months also played a role in the conclusion of roaming the sidelines.
Outside of the weight room, there were no football activities until August so Bowman couldn’t see his players very often. Plus, the Cardinals did have a two-week pause because of cases.
That got Bowman an early taste of a summer with no coaching responsibilities.
“That was an eye-opener,” he said. “The fact that I don’t have to wake up and do this, do that and I don't have to worry about who’s going to be at 7-on-7 and do I have their equipment for them — the little things that are a headache in the coaching world.”
Maquoketa, according to Bowman, will either be one of the lowest 4A schools or one of the highest 3A schools when the new BED numbers come out that determine classifications for the 2021 football season. The IHSAA recently added a 5A classification for the largest 36 schools.
The Cardinals will have to replace starting quarterback and leading rusher Kannon Coakley, star wide receiver Caiden Atienza and six of the top seven tacklers on their defense. Still, Bowman believes it remains a top-notch job.
“Someone who is willing to put in a lot of time and invest in the kids,” he said.
Bowman will not be leaving the area anytime soon.
His five sons still live in Maquoketa and he may pursue writing or broadcasting opportunities to still be around the football program where he recorded more than 150 career wins.
“We spend a lot of time in the press box,” Bowman said. “It’s going to be something I’ll enjoy.”
Bowman will finish out the remainder of this academic year and the 2021-22 academic year as an assistant principal. He doesn’t know what hobbies he’ll pick up, but mentioned a 1951 Chevy car his father had that he might do something with.
Regardless of what transpires in his post-coaching lifestyle, the time to reflect on 33 years of being at one school is something Bowman didn’t even think was conceivable in 1988.
“I thought five years was going to be a long time,” Bowman said. “You like being around kids, it’s one of those things where you’re thinking, 'Hey here’s another kid you want to work with, here’s a kid that needs me.' It becomes a routine.
“A lot of people have hobbies. Coaching was my hobby.”