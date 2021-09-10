Abingdon-Avon triumphs in strong showing over Cambridge 52-14

Abingdon-Avon handled Cambridge 52-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
Abingdon-Avon enjoyed a giant margin over Cambridge with a 52-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Abingdon-Avon's offense took charge to a 46-6 lead over Cambridge at the intermission.
The Tornadoes opened with an 8-6 advantage over the Vikings through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
