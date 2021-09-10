 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abingdon-Avon triumphs in strong showing over Cambridge 52-14
0 Comments

Abingdon-Avon triumphs in strong showing over Cambridge 52-14

  • 0

Abingdon-Avon handled Cambridge 52-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Abingdon-Avon enjoyed a giant margin over Cambridge with a 52-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Abingdon-Avon's offense took charge to a 46-6 lead over Cambridge at the intermission.

The Tornadoes opened with an 8-6 advantage over the Vikings through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News