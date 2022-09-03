 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy makes Bettendorf's offense disappear 34-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 34-0 verdict over Bettendorf in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Bettendorf squared off with September 3, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

