Absolutely nothing: Cedar Falls drops a goose egg on Muscatine 35-0

Cedar Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 35-0 verdict over Muscatine during this Iowa football game.
Cedar Falls opened with a 14-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.
Cedar Falls stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Muscatine faced off on September 24, 2021 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 9 , Muscatine squared off with Bettendorf in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.