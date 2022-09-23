Absolutely nothing: Cedar Falls drops a goose egg on Muscatine 35-0

Cedar Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 35-0 verdict over Muscatine during this Iowa football game.

Cedar Falls opened with a 14-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Cedar Falls stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

