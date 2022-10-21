 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absolutely nothing: Williamsburg drops a goose egg on Camanche 42-0

Williamsburg corralled Camanche's offense and never let go to fuel a 42-0 victory on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Williamsburg stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 7, Camanche squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game. For more, click here.

