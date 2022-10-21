Absolutely nothing: Williamsburg drops a goose egg on Camanche 42-0

Williamsburg corralled Camanche's offense and never let go to fuel a 42-0 victory on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Williamsburg stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.