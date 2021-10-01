 Skip to main content
Aledo Mercer County buries Princeville under avalanche of points 32-6
Yes, Aledo Mercer County looked superb in beating Princeville, but no autographs please after its 32-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles opened with an 8-6 advantage over the Princes through the first quarter.

Aledo Mercer County fought to a 16-6 intermission margin at Princeville's expense.

The third quarter gave the Golden Eagles a 24-6 lead over the Princes.

