Aledo Mercer County designs winning blueprint on Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18
Aledo Mercer County collected a 36-18 victory over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles jumped on top in front of the Titans 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-0.

Aledo Mercer County's reign showed as it carried a 28-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Woodhull Al/Cam in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

