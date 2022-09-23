Aledo Mercer County earns solid win over Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 48-28

Aledo Mercer County stretched out and finally snapped Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield to earn a 48-28 victory at Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield on September 23 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 16-7 lead over Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 40-14 halftime margin at the Cougars' expense.

Aledo Mercer County pulled to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

