Aledo Mercer County hammers Woodhull Al/Cam into submission 64-6

Aledo Mercer County's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Woodhull Al/Cam 64-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
The Golden Eagles moved in front of the Aces 16-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense stomped on to a 48-6 lead over the Aces at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
Recently on September 25 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Knoxville in a football game . For more, click here.
