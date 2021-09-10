Aledo Mercer County overcomes Monmouth United's lead, then earns win 40-26

Aledo Mercer County fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 40-26 win over Monmouth United in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Aledo Mercer County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-26 lead over Monmouth United.
Monmouth United came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at intermission over Aledo Mercer County.
Monmouth United showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over Aledo Mercer County as the first quarter ended.
Recently on August 27 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Farmington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
