Aledo Mercer County pushes the mute button on Toulon Stark County 54-0

No need for worry, Aledo Mercer County's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 54-0 shutout of Toulon Stark County in Illinois high school football on October 15.
Recently on October 1 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Princeville in a football game . Click here for a recap
Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Toulon Stark County after the first quarter.
Aledo Mercer County fought to a 54-0 halftime margin at Toulon Stark County's expense.
Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.