 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aledo Mercer County pushes the mute button on Toulon Stark County 54-0
0 Comments

Aledo Mercer County pushes the mute button on Toulon Stark County 54-0

  • 0

No need for worry, Aledo Mercer County's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 54-0 shutout of Toulon Stark County in Illinois high school football on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Princeville in a football game . Click here for a recap

Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Toulon Stark County after the first quarter.

Aledo Mercer County fought to a 54-0 halftime margin at Toulon Stark County's expense.

Neither squad scored in the third and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News