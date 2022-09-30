Aledo Mercer County rally stops Princeville 51-14

Aledo Mercer County stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 51-14 win over Princeville during this Illinois football game.

Princeville started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Aledo Mercer County at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire over Princeville 36-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.