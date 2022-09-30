Aledo Mercer County rally stops Princeville 51-14

Aledo Mercer County stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 51-14 win over Princeville during this Illinois football game.
Princeville started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Aledo Mercer County at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Aledo Mercer County breathed fire over Princeville 36-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Golden Eagles held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Princeville faced off on October 1, 2021 at Princeville High School. For a full recap, click here.
