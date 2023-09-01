Aledo Mercer County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 38-13 win over Peru St. Bede in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 20-6 advantage over Peru St. Bede through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-7 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.