Anamosa mows down Tipton 35-13

Tipton had no answers as Anamosa compiled a 35-13 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

Anamosa drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Anamosa and Tipton played in a 16-14 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

