Anamosa mows down Tipton 35-13

Tipton had no answers as Anamosa compiled a 35-13 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 30.
Anamosa drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-6 advantage in the frame.
The last time Anamosa and Tipton played in a 16-14 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.