Anamosa slips past Tipton 16-14

Anamosa topped Tipton 16-14 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Tipton, who began with a 14-8 edge over Anamosa through the end of the first quarter.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.
There was no room for doubt as Anamosa added to its advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on September 17 , Tipton squared up on Monticello in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.