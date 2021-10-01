 Skip to main content
Anamosa slips past Tipton 16-14
Anamosa topped Tipton 16-14 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Tipton, who began with a 14-8 edge over Anamosa through the end of the first quarter.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as Anamosa added to its advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on September 17 , Tipton squared up on Monticello in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

