Bellevue claims gritty victory against Goose Lake Northeast 19-12
Bellevue claims gritty victory against Goose Lake Northeast 19-12

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bellevue to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Goose Lake Northeast 19-12 on August 27 in Iowa football.

Bellevue's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-6 points differential.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Comets darted in front of the Rebels 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

