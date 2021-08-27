Bellevue claims gritty victory against Goose Lake Northeast 19-12

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bellevue to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Goose Lake Northeast 19-12 on August 27 in Iowa football.
Bellevue's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-6 points differential.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The Comets darted in front of the Rebels 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
